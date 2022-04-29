CZUR launches ET24 Pro book scanner

CZUR is well-known as the creator of the smart book scanner. It launched its crowdfunding campaign for CZUR ET24Pro a professional book scanner that improves on previous models.

The company said that as companies shifted to work from home, there was a growing demand for their smart book scanners.

A smart scanner is an invaluable tool primarily used by researchers and students. CZUR ET24Pro scanner delivers crisp, clear scans with a higher resolution (320 DPI) thanks to an HD CMOS 24-megapixel sensor.

This document scanner features a proprietary curve flattening algorithm and AI technology to create the perfect scanned copies. Users no longer have to flatten book pages at the bookbinding manually. The scanner utilises pixel transformation technology to flatten the page virtually. Also, the scanner features sidelights that soften the reflection while scanning glossy surfaces.

Each page can be scanned as quick as 1.5s. The software used to run the scanner is compatible with Mac OS 10/11 and above. It also supports Windows XP/7/8/10/11 as well as Linux systems.

CZUR ET24 Pro Document Scanner. Pic: CZUR

The built-in optical character recognition (OCR) software supports 186+ languages, making it a truly global device. You can easily change the scanned pages into editable files and export them as Word, Excel or PDF files.

Additionally, the device supports video recording to create things like smart presentations with your scanned copies. You can also connect it with Zoom and other live streaming tools to display the scanned results directly.

The ET24 Pro comes with a convenient floor pedal that makes it easier to initiate the scan. You can also use the hand button if that is more convenient. This feature makes it an extremely convenient device for professionals who constantly need to process document files.

I’ve been using the ET24Pro for the last few weeks and can already see the benefits of the system. In particular, I love the feature where you can scan a book and then, use the software to OCR the pages into a PDF document and then use Acrobat's built-in text-to-speech function. Watch this space for the full review coming soon.

To pre-order a CZUR ET24Pro, see CZUR