Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39bn

Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter for $41.39bn (€37.93bn) saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.

The world’s richest man will pay $54.20 (€49.66) per share in cash, representing a 54% premium over the Jan 28. closing price and a value of about $43bn. The social media company’s shares soared 18%.