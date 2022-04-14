TikTok to partner with the Eurovision

Rapidly growing app has more than one billion active users
Brooke Scrullion perform 'That's Rich' which represents Ireland in the Eurovision in May.

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 08:11
Alan Healy

Video-sharing app TikTok has signed on as an official partner with the Eurovision Song Contest.

The rapidly growing platform will provide backstage exclusive content throughout the competition which takes place in Turin, Italy next month. They will also provide dedicated national programming for TikTok users.

It is the latest high-profile partnership announced by the app. TikTok secured the naming rights for the Women's Six Nations rugby tournament.

Eve Higgins of Ireland during the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, France. Picture: Sportsfile
Eve Higgins of Ireland during the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, France. Picture: Sportsfile

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, provides users with a running stream of short videos and has more than one billion active users.

A report from research firm Insider Intelligence estimated that the company's advertising revenue is likely to triple in 2022 to more than $11bn (€10.1bn), exceeding the combined sales of its rivals Twitter and Snap.

“We’re excited to bring the magic and music of Eurovision to our community this year," Rich Waterworth, General Manager EU, TikTok said.
"TikTok is the home of entertainment and creativity and I know our creators and users across Europe and beyond will embrace this much-loved celebration of music and culture."

