Sony LinkBuds provide the ultimate in comfort

Wireless earbuds have been a revelation ever since Apple made them popular with the original AirPods. Back then there weren’t too many good options. Years later and there are now literally hundreds of them to choose from.

I have been testing Sony’s latest earphones, the LinkBuds which offer exceptional comfort for those who find earphones that stick into your ear canal extremely uncomfortable or who just don’t like that uncomfortable plugged up feeling.

Design

Sony LinkBuds. Pic: Noel Campion

The LinkBuds have an unusual design that doesn't block your ear canals so that you can hear music and your surroundings. They have a ‘Polo Mint’ shape with a hole in the middle to allow sound to travel naturally through to your inner ear. This means you can clearly hear everything around you without having to turn on a digital transparency mode. Connected to the ‘mint with a hole’ is a ball shape that houses the batteries for each bud, mic, wear sensors and the three metal contacts for charging.

There are also rubber wingtips, which come in various sizes. These fit into the shape of your ears and are designed to stop the LinkBuds from falling out of your ears. During my testing, the right bud had a habit of slipping out of my ear and then eventually, it would fall out. This happened several times, but using a larger wingtip did help. I haven’t heard of other users having this issue so perhaps it was just me. Oddly enough, the left bud never fell out.

The charging case is tiny and made from recycled plastic materials and plastic-free packaging. The case doesn’t support wireless charging but the USB-C port does feature fast charging. There’s a button that has to be pressed to open the lid and above this is a large LED indicator light that shows the charging and charged state of the battery.

Controls

Sony LinkBuds. Pic: Noel Campion

The LinkBuds feature unique and functionally brilliant controls. There are no physical buttons or touch control areas on the buds themselves. Instead, when you touch your face in front of the buds with taps, it will control playback. This wide area tap, as Sony calls it, will also work if you tap the buds themselves but you don’t need to.

You can customise the controls in the Sony Headphones app for iOS and Android and so I changed the left bud to change the volume — double-tap for volume up and triple-tap to lower it. I configured the right earbud for playback controls. While it felt a little weird at first, I was blown away by how well it worked and it’s much better than tapping on the buds themselves.

Sans ANC

The big advantage of the LinkBuds is that when you’re not listening to music or on a call, you can hear like you’re not wearing any earphones. Of course, this is also a disadvantage since there’s no passive or active noise isolation. If that’s a must-have feature, then the LinkBuds are not for you.

Sony LinkBuds. Pic: Noel Campion

I can see people using these in an office environment where you want to be able to listen to music while you work while staying in touch with those around you.

I also found them great when out on a walk with others where you’re not always in full conversation mode but when you need to hear someone ask you a question, you’re not oblivious to them. That being said, if you crank up the volume, you won’t be able to hear what someone is saying even if they’re right beside you.

I will say that with the music playing, most background noise is muted to a moderate level and it's not overly distracting. Even so, it is still possible to hear things like the doorbell, a dog barking or someone talking to you. But that’s kind of the point of these earbuds.

Headphones app

The app is the same app that Sony use for all their headphones and it’s feature-rich. You can update the firmware and see the battery levels in each bud as well as the case. The equaliser offers great flexibility for those who like to tweak the sound and Sony’s DSEE is onboard to improve the quality of low-quality music streams.

The app also features 360 audio for optimised streaming services including Tidal and 360 by Deezer.

Fit and comfort

Sony LinkBuds. Pic: Noel Campion

The LinkBuds are designed to be worn for long periods and while I did have some issues with the right bud staying in my ear, I did find them incredibly comfortable. They sit almost completely flush with the ear and don't protrude, hang or dangle.

I was hoping I could use them in bed, but unfortunately, the ball-shaped buds press against your ear if you lie on your side making them uncomfortable to lie on.

Audio features and sound quality

While the LinkBuds don’t sound as good as Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM4, they still sound really good. The levels are perfectly set and the overall balance is even-handed, regardless of what I listening to.

Sony LinkBuds. Pic: Noel Campion

When it came to phone calls the LinkBuds were easily able to slip between the music and calls. Callers said, I sounded good and really clear and they did too. The link buds have adaptive voice control, which is supposed to increase the volume if it’s loud around you and then change it back to normal. I had mixed results with this and in the end, I preferred to change the volume manually.

In the Speak to Chat feature, the LinkBuds will automatically pause your audio as soon as you start talking so you can have a conversation without taking the headphones out. When you’re done, the LinkBuds are smart enough to resume playing your audio and you can adjust how quickly that will happen from about five seconds. This works really well but not if you like to sing along to music where it will stop the music every time you sing.

Battery

You can set the earbuds to automatically power off when removed, so you don't have to worry about them draining the battery. They have about five and a half hours of battery in the buds and a total of up to 17 and a half hours when recharged with the charging case. This isn’t exceptional but an acceptable compromise when you consider the size of the case.

Verdict

I really enjoyed using the LinkBuds way more than I was expecting to. It made me realise that I don’t often need features like ANC. Admittedly, the LinkBuds won’t be for everyone, especially for those who need/want ANC and better battery life. Priced €159