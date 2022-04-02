Future of International Space Station in the balance, says Russian official

Agency chief Dmitry Rogozin implied on Russian state TV that the western sanctions, some of which pre-date Russia’s military action in Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS
Future of International Space Station in the balance, says Russian official
Undated handout photo issued by Nasa of the International Space Station. As humanity marks the 20th anniversary of continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit, a leading space expert in the UK has described the International Space Station (ISS) as an invaluable scientific resource.
Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 12:49
Associated Press reporters

Russia’s top space official says the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the US, the EU and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline for the lifting of sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.

The head of Russia’s Roscosmos state agency told reporters on Saturday morning that the agency was preparing a report on the prospects of international co-operation at the station, to be presented to federal authorities “after Roscosmos has completed its analysis”.

Agency chief Dmitry Rogozin implied on Russian state TV that the western sanctions, some of which pre-date Russia’s military action in Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS.

He stressed that western partners need the ISS and “cannot manage without Russia, because no one but us can deliver fuel to the station”.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Rogozin added that “only the engines of our cargo craft are able to correct the ISS’s orbit, keeping it safe from space debris”.

Later on Saturday, he wrote on his Telegram channel that he had received responses from his western counterparts vowing to promote “further co-operation on the ISS and its operations”.

He reiterated his view that “the restoration of normal relations between partners in the ISS and other joint (space) projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting” of sanctions, which he referred to as illegal.

Responding to western sanctions last month, Mr Rogozin warned that without Russia’s help, the ISS could “fall down into the sea or on to land”, and claimed the crash site was unlikely to be in Russia.

Space is one of the last remaining areas of co-operation between Moscow and western nations.

US-Russian negotiations on the resumption of joint flights to the ISS were under way when Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine last month, prompting unprecedented sanctions on Russian state-linked entities.

More in this section

Dyson unveils air-purifying mask and noise-cancelling headphones Dyson unveils air-purifying mask and noise-cancelling headphones
Xiaomi 12 Pro with 120W charging — from 2% to 100% in just 18 minutes Xiaomi 12 Pro with 120W charging — from 2% to 100% in just 18 minutes
Setting the mood with smart outdoor lighting from Philips Hue Setting the mood with smart outdoor lighting from Philips Hue
RussiaSpacePlace: International
<p>Video gamers (Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Top level video-gamers ‘facing same mental health pressures’ as other athletes

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices