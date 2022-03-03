Sharp 2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer is a good all-rounder

It’s hard to believe that many people today don’t remember what it was like to watch TV on an old CRT TV. Unlike modern TVs, CRT sets had small screen sizes and the tube extended out the back. Modern flat-screen TVs offer incredible advances in picture quality but there are some disadvantages. For one thing, there’s nowhere to fit good speakers and regardless of what the different brands tell you about how great their TVs sound is, you can’t cheat physics.

We live in an age where TVs are getting thinner and if you want to match the great picture with a great sound you have to buy additional speakers. The problem is many of us don’t want to spend a fortune on a big and awkward sound system and this is why soundbars are so popular.

Design

The Sharp 2.1 HT-SBW202 soundbar is the latest addition to its extensive soundbar range delivering high-quality audio performance. The stereo soundbar comes with a separate wireless subwoofer, which I’m a massive fan of. Since bass isn’t directional you can place it anywhere without all the hassle of wires. Unlike some wireless subs, there’s no external aerial to get snagged or broken.

Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar with wireless subwoofer. Pictures: Sharp

Sharp says the HT-SBW202 is ideal for all 40-inch-TVs and bigger but of course, it will work with smaller sets too. The soundbar measures 92cm long, 6cm high and 8cm deep approximately.

In the middle of the soundbar is a sharp logo and above this is a simple LED display that’s readable from a distance.

Power to impress

The HT-SBW202 features powerful speakers with a total of 200W. You can control the treble, bass as well as EQ modes for news, movies, music as well as change the input selection via the supplied remote. I don’t like that the EQ modes show up on the display as numbers rather than text. I found it hard to remember which number was which EQ preset.

Sharp HT-SBW202 subwoofer proved a big hit with this reviewer.

The remote is excellent with easy to use buttons and a logical layout. The unit features buttons that can also control the soundbar if you happen to mislay the remote.

The right connections

There’s a good selection of connections including optical digital, 3.5mm auxiliary for legacy devices, USB (up to 32GB memory drives supported) and Bluetooth 4.2.

Sharp HT-SBW202 soundbar has all the right connections.

I prefer to use HDMI ARC/CEC as it is by far the most convenient connection method as long as your TV supports it. Basically, the soundbar connects to your TV via a HDMI cable to provide the connection for sound to pass from the TV to the soundbar. The advantage is you can control the volume with your TV remote. Also, when you power on/off the TV it will turn on/of the soundbar.

Features and sound

The HT-SBW202 is a stereo-only soundbar and it doesn’t support the likes of Dolby Atmos or other 5.1 sound formats. For these more immersive standards, you’ll have to spend a lot more.

Although there are no virtual surround sound options the soundbar is capable of reproducing a full sound. I found dialogue was always clear, natural-sounding and centred in the soundstage where I expected it to be. In action movies, big explosions are loud and impactful — in part thanks to the extra oomph you get from the dedicated subwoofer.

Verdict

The Sharp HT-SBW202 is a great solution for those who want a fuller and more powerful sound but don’t want to spend a fortune on a more expensive sound system. There are minimal wires to worry about for a clean and tidy setup.

For more information, see Sharp