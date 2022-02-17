Tronsmart Bang — the outdoor party speaker built for the elements

Portable Bluetooth speakers are incredibly popular due to their versatility. Bring it to the beach or listen to your favourite tunes catch up with the latest podcast in the kitchen while you cook. They came in all sorts of sizes and price brackets and this week I’ve been testing the Tronsmart Bang.

Design

Tronsmart Bang portable Bluetooth speaker. Pic: Noel Campion

The Bang is more transportable than portable with a massive 60 watts of power. On the base are two large pads to keep it stable on any surface while on the top is a large handle that runs along the length of the speaker. It feels very solid weighing 3.08kg and well-built when you carry it, and it has a premium look to the design.

On either side of the bottom of the speaker are thin RGB light strips that are matched by RGB light rings on both ends of the speaker.

Tronsmart Bang portable Bluetooth speaker. Pic: Noel Campion

While the large handly and base are all plastic, the rest of the speaker is covered in a fabric mesh that not only looks good but is also IPX6 waterproof along with the rest of the speaker.

The top of the speaker has a large row of rubber buttons for playback, volume, EQ, input select and power. Around the back is a large rubber cover flap that protects the USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm AUX and microSD card ports.

Features and ports

Tronsmart Bang portable Bluetooth speaker. Pic: Noel Campion

The Bang features NFC which makes Bluetooth pairing quick and painless on an Android device. Apple doesn’t allow you to use NFC to pair non-Apple speakers but you can still pair the Bang speaker with iOS devices but you have to pair it the standard way which takes a little longer.

The USB-A port can be used to play music directly from a memory stick or as an emergency power bank to charge your phone. The microSD card slot can be used to play music directly from a card and the AUX port is handy for legacy devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack — I tested it by connecting it to my TV and it worked great. The USB-C port is for charging and you can use the speaker while it charges. The speaker runs up to 15 hours at 50% volume, but this drops to eight hours of playtime with the lights on.

Tronsmart Bang portable Bluetooth speaker. Pic: Noel Campion

The Tronsmart Bang has a TuneConn button to put the speaker into a broadcast mode that lets you configure and connect this speaker to up to 100 units of the same speaker. However, while this is great you can’t connect two Bang speakers into a stereo pair.

The Bang has Bluetooth 5.0 for a fast and stable connection but it only supports the SBC audio codec.

The dedicated EQ button is designed to turn on the Tronsmart SoundPulse technology which produces a bigger more powerful sound at the press of a button. You can also enable this in the Tronsmart companion app for iOS and Android as well as gain access to eight EQ presets. The in-app equaliser has multiple pre-set modes such as Hi-Fi, Classical, Vocal, Deep Bass, Rock and 3D as well as being able to customise the EQ.

Tronsmart Bang portable Bluetooth speaker. Pic: Noel Campion

The lights can be controlled in the app to turn them on or off. You can also change the colour, have them light up as a solid colour with vary to the beat of the music. The app displays the battery level as an icon rather than a more useful percentage but there are also four LED lights on the buttons panel that indicated this in 25% increments. The only other advantage of the app is that you can perform firmware updates on the speaker which is always a welcome feature.

Sound quality

The Bang is an excellent choice for those who need a loudspeaker for parties either inside or out. Although the Bang is cylindrical, it doesn’t have a 360-degree sound field. It has two tweeters and two woofers that face forward for an impressive and powerful sound. The sound quality isn’t on par with more expensive high-end speakers but is more than good enough for its intended use. It can pump out a big sound and doesn’t get distorted at higher volumes but it isn’t the best to reproduce the finer nuances or clarity for those who appreciate hi-res audio.

Verdict

The Tronsmart Bang is a lot of speaker for the money and works great as a party speaker. Connect several of them for an even bigger sound and you can take the party with you anywhere.

Available for €110 at Tronsmart