EKSA GT1 Cobra true wireless gaming earbuds sound great and look the part

There seems to be an ever-increasing push to release gaming peripherals with earphones being on the top of the list for mobile gaming. I’ve been testing the EKSA GT1 Cobra True Wireless gaming earbuds for the last while and not only do they sound great, but they look the part too.

Design

EKSA GT1 Cobra. Pic: Noel Campion.

While the run-of-the-mill earbud charging cases tend to look like smooth pebbles, the GT1s have a more futuristic design aesthetic. Both the case and earbuds have taken their design inspiration from the cobra snake and it looks great.

The case has a triangular shape that points to the front with dashed blue LED strips on either side. You’ll see the EKSA logo embossed on the lid along with a fishbone embossing below it. The sturdy plastic case has a mostly matte black finish with glossy black accents.

Pop open the lid and you’ll see the stylish earbuds inside. Each bud has two small slanted blue LED lights that look like snake eyes when they light up — very cool.

Setup and features

EKSA GT1 Cobra true wireless gaming earbuds. Pic: Noel Campion.

The GT1 features Bluetooth 5.0 and pairs like any other headset. For the purposes of this review, I paired them with an Android phone to test the music quality and to my Nintendo Switch to see how well they performed in gaming mode.

Switching between gaming mode and music mode is a simple double-tap of either bud. A single tap will pause/play playback and a triple tap will summons your voice assistant. You also have touch controls over calls but there’s no option to configure or customise the controls.

They also come with a splash-resistant IPX4 design which means they can take a few splashes and some light rain or sweat.

Battery performance

EKSA GT1 Cobra with up to 36 hours of battery. Pic: Noel Campion.

Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging option and the supplied USB-C cable is pretty short. The earbuds contain 6 hours of continuous playing on a single charge and 30 hours of additional playtime in the case, giving gamers and music fans up to 36 hours of battery life.

This level of battery performance is above average which is great to see in a product in this price range.

Gaming and music mode

EKSA GT1 Cobra with 38ms of latency. Pic: Noel Campion.

The gaming mode optimises latency and I didn’t notice any lag while playing games. EKSA claim this to be as low as 38ms and I’ve no reason to disbelieve them. While playing games or watching movies I didn’t notice any latency or out-of-sync audio.

Music mode has more latency but offers a higher stream bit rate for improved audio quality. In this mode on my Android device, it enabled HD Audio in the AAC codec. The sound quality is decent with a good stereo soundstage which is not only good for music but is especially good for gaming. There’s also a decent amount of bass and while the mids are a little lacklustre there’s lots of clarity and detail in the highs.

Comfort and fit

EKSA GT1 Cobra. Pic: Noel Campion.

Right out of the box, I found the GT1s very comfortable using the medium-sized ear tips and I had no problem using them for long gaming sessions. They also come with small and large ear tips. While doing some light exercise, they felt very secure in my ears and never felt like they’d fall out.

Verdict

The EKSA GT1 Cobra have a stylish case and buds, they sound great and tick all the boxes for casual gamers who don’t want to spend a fortune on earphones. Overall, they offer an awful lot for the price and come highly recommended.

Available on EKSA priced €42