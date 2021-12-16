Zigma Smart Aerio 300 Wi-Fi review: 'Smart' air purifier is one of the most affordable on the market

Air purifiers have seen massive growth in recent years for obvious reasons including the fact that so many of us are still working from home. There are lots of excellent choices out there but many of them are expensive. I’ve been testing the Zigma Smart Aerio 300 Wi-Fi Air Purifier which features some interesting tech along with multi-layer HEPA air filtration to help improve the quality of the air you breath.

Design

The shape and size of any device can be a deciding factor, especially if you’re living in a small apartment or want to put an air purifier in a small home office. The Zigma Smart Aerio 300 Wi-Fi Air Purifier stand nearly 420mm tall with a large honeycomb grille area on the front that covers the filtration system that sits inside. The filtered air is then vented out through the top of the machine.

Zigma Smart Aerio 300 Wi-Fi Air Purifier

On the top are three buttons — one small one on the left to turn on/off night mode, the main button in the middle that controls power and the different modes and then another a small button that turns a UV-C light and an ionising mode.

Surrounding the main button is a LED light that indicates the quality of the air in the room. Blue and green mean good but if you see orange or red, you’ll know the air quality is unhealthy.

Setup and features

There’s very little to the initial set-up of the Smart Aerio 300. The filter, which is a sandwich of several filters in one needs to be installed in the machine. This involves popping off the front grille and placing the filter in the device. Once that’s done you’re ready to start using the air purifier.

To fully utilise all of its features, you’ll need to download the free Zigma app for iOS or Android. There’s a QR code on the back of the machine that needs to be scanned and this will guide you through the additional steps required to connect the Smart Aerio 300 to your WiFi (2.4Ghz only) as well as Google Nest or Alexa.

You can set it to clean the air automatically, manually or allow it to use the AI feature which will learn over time when to change the different modes automatically.

There are three different manual fan speeds with the lowest being whisper quiet. However, at level three the fan is very audible but it’s rare you’ll ever need to have it at maximum in a typical room. That being said, if you use it in a kitchen where there’s a lot of odours from cooking it may crank up to full tilt while you’re doing something like a big fry up.

The Smart Aerio 300 Air Purifier has a 5-in-1 filter system with a highly efficient H14 True HEPA medical-grade element to filter 99.97% of fine dust, animal hair, pollen, mites, air pollution, PM2.5 and ultrafine particles under 0.3 micrometres.

The UV-C LED helps to kill harmful viruses and bacteria in the air and in addition, the Smart Aerio 300 creates negative ions to keep the air clean. The activated carbon filter can also remove the smell of pets, kitchen smoke, cat litter smell, smoke smell and neutralize formaldehyde and other harmful substances.

The H14 filter should last between six and nine months depending on your usage and costs €50 to replace. In the app, you will get a percentage of how used the filter is and how many days of use you have left.

When the filter expires, the air quality light ring will blink red as a reminder. After this, you will have 168 hours of runtime before the device will shut down automatically. You will also get a notification in the app to let you know it’s time to replace it with a new one.

With a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) up to 330m3 an hour, the Smart Aerio 300 can clean up to 1580 sq ft within 1 hour and 840 sq ft within 30 mins, producing fresh indoor air four times every hour, making it perfect for the living room, bedroom, and office.

The purifier provides three purification modes including a sleep mode where the noise produced is less than 25 dB, so as not to disturb at night. The auto mode will analyse the air quality and adjust the purifier to the appropriate power, implemented with high efficiency and energy-saving 40% for effortless clean, breathable air.

App and Smart Assistant

I linked the Aerio 300 to Alexa and all you can really do is control on/off, child lock and the ion/UV-C lamp. The app offers lots of information about the current and historical state of the air quality as well as the ability to change modes and create schedules.

The app also provides information about the outside air quality too while tracking the quality indoors.

Verdict

It’s comforting to know that the air you breathe is cleaner when you use an air purifier like the Zigma Smart Aerio 300 Wi-Fi Air Purifier. The ‘smart’ assistant features are rather limited but the app makes up for this. It’s also one of the more affordable air purifiers around but you do have to factor in the running costs of between €75-€100 a year.

Available for €169.99 at Zigma