A great time to snag a deal on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds2

After reviewing so many earphones this year, I’m finally on my last pair. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 has been out for several months but now might be the best time to buy them.

Design, comfort and features

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 in a variety of colours. Pic: Samsung.

The Buds2 are a combination of all of the best features in previous Galaxy buds including their comfort which is in part due to their unusual shape.

The Buds2 come with a familiar rounded rectangular case with excellent built quality.

The buds are so easy to pull out of the case and fit in your ears and are one of the few earbuds I can comfortably wear while resting my head on a pillow. The small shape and selection of removable ear tips make them one of the most comfortable buds I’ve tried.

Samsung offers the best system for pairing and switching between Samsung devices outside the Apple ecosystem. Pairing is almost instant with other Android phones too. Unfortunately, there’s no iOS version of the Wear app but you can still pair them to an iPhone and use the default controls.

ANC

Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Pic: Noel Campion.

Active noise cancellation is pretty good but not exceptional. It does reduce external noise a fair bit and if you’re listening to music you won’t be disturbed by the noise around you. Ambient sound does the opposite of ANC and amplifies the sound so that for example, you can hear yourself talk during calls or hear the sounds around you for safety in an urban environment.

Touch controls

Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Pic: Noel Campion.

The touch controls work well but customisation options are limited. For example, you can choose tap and hold to toggle between ANC and ambient sound or have the left and right bud use tap and hold for volume. However, you can’t have both sound modes and volume so you have to choose one or the other.

Also, accidental touches while putting the buds in your ears is a certainty and that can be annoying. However, you can turn off touch controls if you don’t like them or just some of them.

Charging and battery life

Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Pic: Noel Campion.

The case supports wireless charging but you can also charge them wired via the USB-C port. The buds are rated for up to five hours of playtime with noise cancelling on and 7.5 hours with it off and up to 20 hours if you include the case.

Sound quality

The dual-driver speaker system offers a fairly unique sound with excellent bass and treble response. While the Buds2 don’t offer quite the same level of audio prowess, they’re not too far removed from the Buds Pro. There’s a lot of detail and clarity in the sound signature and the soundstage offers an openness that’s better than average for wireless buds.

Verdict

The Galaxy Buds2 provides all the essentials most of us are looking for including great sound quality and features like ANC and decent battery life. If you own other Samsung devices then the Buds2 is an excellent choice unless you want the slightly better ANC and sound quality on offer from the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Available at €159 currently with a €45 cashback offer from Samsung.com