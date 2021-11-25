Intelli ScoutPro — serious power for those on the move

The Intelli ScoutPro claims to be the power bank to rule them all and I’ve been using a pre-production unit and have some thoughts.

It has a lot of positives including a massive battery, the ability to charge up to five devices at the same time and somehow it manages to do this without being the size and weight of a small car battery.

Design

Intelli ScoutPro is about the size of an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Pic: Noel Campion.

The Intelli ScoutPro is large but considering it has a capacity of 24,000 mAh it roughly has the same footprint as an iPhone Pro Max although three times as thick and weighs 610g.

It’s also really good to see the ScoutPro come with a convenient carrying case that has lots of additional storage pouches for cables and power adapters.

Intelli ScoutPro. Pic: Noel Campion.

On the top of the ScoutPro is faux-leather padding with one area for charging an Apple Watch or Samsung Watch depending on which you choose. The other side is a 15w Qi-compatible charging pad that also supports Apple’s MagSafe.

On the top edge are two USB-C charging ports, a USB-A port (Quick Charge 3.0), a power button and a charge display screen that displays the current amount of battery percentage left in the battery. Intelli says they will ship the final production units with an upgraded display with more information on it.

Testing and in use

Intelli ScoutPro. Pic: Intelli.

Where the ScoutPro excels is in its ability to pretty much charge any device either wirelessly or via one of the three ports. This includes laptops, iPads, smartphones, earbuds, watches and any other device with a USB cable. This makes it uniquely flexibly in that no matter what devices you or your friends or family have, the ScoutPro is going to be able to charge it.

Intelli ScoutPro with one USB-A and two USB-C 100w ports. Pic: Noel Campion.

Over the last month or so I’ve tested it by charging lots of different devices and it never failed to charge any of them. However, I will say that using it to charge the Apple Watch was frustrating at times. Sometimes it would take a lot of repositioning to get it to charge wireless. Intelli has told me that the final production units will have stronger magnets that will solve this. I had no problems charging the Apple Watch using its own charging cable including the newer and faster Apple Watch Series 7.

The MagSafe support works well on most iPhones but the iPhone 13 Pro didn’t sit flat due to the camera bump on the back. I’m not sure if this resulted in slower charge times but it took about two hours to it from flat to 100%.

A fully charged ScoutPro was able to fully charge an iPhone 13 Pro, an iPhone 12 Pro Max, an iPhone 12 Pro and an Apple Watch before it reached 0%.

Intelli ScoutPro, the display shows battery percentage remaining. Pic: Noel Campion.

Another example of what the ScoutPro can do is charge an Oppo Find X3 Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone 13 Pro and an iPad mini 6th gen. It was also able to charge an iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) and an iPad 10.2 (2021). Charging times will vary depending on if you are using the device while it’s charging and how low the battery is, to begin with.

While Intelli quote that it takes two hours to charge the ScoutPro from 0%-100% using a 100w charger, in my testing, it took half that time using a 60w charger. Again, the final product units may differ in this regard. It’s also worth noting that you don’t get a charger in the box.

Both USB-C ports support up to 100w of power and I was able to charge a Xiaomi 11T Pro from 30% to 91% in 30-minutes and 36-minutes to take it to a full charge. This isn’t as fast as the 66w charger that it comes with but that’s still impressive nonetheless.

Verdict

The ScoutPro has an impressive set of features. As someone who likes to go on weekends with cameras, tablets, laptops and smartphones, the ScoutPro comes in seriously handy.

The wireless charging option for Apple Watch means one less cable and the ability to charge several devices at once is fantastic. While this is great, the more devices you charge at once the faster the ScoutPro will drain its 24000mAh battery. The ScoutPro is overkill for most but great for those who need a large capacity power bank with serious charging power and flexibility.

See Intelli for more.