Apple Watch Series 7 is more evolution than revolution

In 2015, Apple released the original Apple Watch and six years later, they continue to improve on one of their most successful products with an estimated 34 million of them sold last year.

Series 7 evolution

Apple Watch Series 7. Pic: Noel Campion.

The latest Apple Watch isn’t a revolution in design but rather an evolution from the Series 6 which it replaces. I’ve been using the Series 7 (45mm) for the last few weeks and compared to the Series 5 (40) that I’ve been using for the last couple of years, there are some big changes. The most significant of these is the size of the display which is now much bigger although the overall size of the watch itself is almost identical to the size of the series 5 and 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 Blood Oxygen app. Pic: Noel Campion.

The display area, measured diagonally, increases from 1.78-inches to 1.9-inches. Based on the larger sizes of the Apple Watch, this is a 20% increase in size from Series 5/6 and a massive 50% bump from Series 3 which is still available to buy.

Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t feel or look any bigger on my wrist but the extra screen size does make everything a little easier to see, especially for those whose eyes are not as good as they used to be.

Most of the same hardware from Series 6 is present including the digital crown side button and the speaker on the left side is now slightly louder. Of course, all of the watch straps since the original Apple Watch will work with the latest Series 7 but there’s a new selection of colours and bands.

Bigger is better

Apple Watch Series 7 with the new Contour watch face. Pic: Noel Campion.

When viewed from the side, you can see that the display’s edges are curved, almost flush with the case. The new Contour watch face makes use of this by stretching the numerals right out to the edges, while Modular Duo makes use of the extra space to cram in, even more, watch complications. These new watch faces are exclusive to Series 7 and showcase the advantages of the new screen size.

Apple Watch Series 7. The new Contour watch face with numerals stretching out to the edges. Pic. Noel Campion.

The extra space on the screen makes everything slightly more usable and easier to see. The size of the digits on the calculator has increased by 12% and makes it a little more useful when you need to use it in a pinch. While this may not be a big deal to a lot of people with 20/20 vision, it is to others. Other native apps like the stopwatch, activity and timer now also have larger buttons too.

Even after three weeks of using the Series 7, I still notice the difference in screen size and I am able to use a smaller text size to fit more on the screen.

Apple Watch Series 7 with the new Modular Duo watch face. Pic: Noel Campion.

An interesting side note for those with OCD is that if you put Series 6 to the largest text size and you put the apps into list view, the word ‘Handwashing’ is hyphenated. If you do the same on Series 7 the same word is displayed on one line.

The best part is that the increase in screen size didn’t increase the size of the case by much. I didn’t notice any difference when wearing the newer watch. The bezels are smaller now too and the combination of dark mode and the black casing on my review model is a stunning combination.

Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes 41mm and 45mm — just 1mm larger than Apple Watch SE. If you have small wrists or just prefer the smaller case you don’t need to sacrifice screen size since the smaller 41mm Series 7 case has almost the same size screen size as the larger 44mm Series 6.

Getting QWERTY

Apple Watch Series 7 with the calculator app. Pic Noel Campion.

Series 7 now features a full QWERTY keyboard for text input which is surprisingly useful. You can tap on the keyboard or glide between letters (QuickPath) to create words. I have to admit that when I first saw the QWERTY keyboard I was a little intimidated by how small the letters are but I was pleasantly surprised at how well I was able to bang out short replies to messages. With a little practice and autocorrect, I was able to get reasonably quick and accurate results. This isn’t a feature I would have a cause to use too often but it comes in very handy when your iPhone isn’t nearby.

More robust

The Apple Watch is now more resistant to breaking thanks to a thicker glass protecting the display. It also gets an official IP6X dustproof rating which is comforting along with the pre-existing WR50 — a water-resistance rating of 50 meters.

Battery performance

Apple Watch Series 7 with the same 18-hour battery. Pic: Noel Campion.

I can’t say I saw any improvement in battery and performance will come down to various factors including using the GPS for tracking or turning on the always-on-display.

Apple says you should get the same 18 hours and that was pretty much my experience. If I charged it first thing in the morning I would get until the following evening and that would include wearing it all night to track my sleep.

This is the one area I would love to see Apple improve — it would be great to be able to go away on a weekend and not have to bring the extra charging cable.

You now get a new USB-C charging cable that can charge Series 7, 33% faster than previous models. Just 10 minutes on the new charger will give you a full night of sleep tracking. In general, it took about an hour for a full charge.

Apple Watch Series 7. Pic: Noel Campion.

Series 7 is backwards compatible with older Apple Watch chargers but charge times won’t be as fast and the new charger will also charge all previous Apple Watches, albeit at normal speeds. However, unlike previous Apple Watches, and in line with Apple’s environmental policy, there’s no power adaptor included in the box. The new cable worked with every USB-C charger I have, so most users won’t be stuck since so many manufacturers have, or are, moving to USB-C.

Sensors unchanged

Apple Watch Series 7 uses the same sensors as Series 6. Pic: Noel Campion.

The same processor and sensors from Series 6 are in Series 7 including the Blood Oxygen, Compass, GPS, fall detect and electrical heart sensor.

Apple Pay

I’ve been using Apple Pay since it became available here in 2017. As a result of the pandemic, I’ve found Apple Watch indispensable as my main device for contactless payments. It offers a quick and secure method of payment, that is easy to use and is one of the main reasons I continue to use the Apple Watch over any other brand of smartwatches. Double-tap on the side button and it will immediately be ready to make a payment. There’s no need to reach for your iPhone or unlock anything.

Verdict

If you already own a Series 6 or 5, it’s probably not worth upgrading to Series 7. I really love the larger screen but this isn’t going to be a big deal for everyone. The combination of Series 7 hardware, design and Watch OS8 continue to push the bar of what we expect and Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch you can buy. I would love to see improvements in battery life but the faster charging certainly helps.

Pricing and availability

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminium case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and red, along with a range of new band colours and styles. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at €429, Apple Watch SE starts at €299, and Apple Watch Series 3 starts at €219.