Portable drive built like a tank with speed to match

One of the biggest changes over the last decade has been the increase in our need for digital storage. The cloud is becoming more expensive and only allows for offline storage and not the ability to work directly with your files.

I’ve been testing the Envoy Pro Elektron from OWC that offers a wealth of possibilities for creative professionals and other users who need a portable drive that’s also really fast.

Design and features

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron can be used on devices like the new iPad mini. Pic: Noel Campion.

There’s generally, not too much to write about when it comes to the design of an external drive but the minimalistic Envoy Pro Elektron is milled from a solid block of aluminium and looks great.

The underside is chamfered on three sides, leaving only the end where the USB-C cable connects straight. The base has two long rubber feet that prevent it from sliding but also provides a gap between the case and the surface it’s on to help dissipate heat. The only external features are the blue activity LED and the OWC Elekton branding on the top of the drive.

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is small but tough weighing only 85g. Pic. Noel Campion.

In the box you’ll find a thick 20-cm cable with a USB-C to USB-A converter attached via a loop to the end of the cable, allowing it to be used with either a USB-C or USB-A port. It's worth mentioning, that without USB 3.2, formerly known as USB 3.1 Gen 2, you won't get the best performance out of the Envoy Pro.

I was sent the 1TB version of the drive for this review and it’s incredible how small the drive is measuring 7.6cm long, 5.2 cm wide and 1.2 cm thick. Weighing a mere 85g makes it hard to believe it can have up to 2TB of storage.

Built like a tank

On the front of the box, OWC claim the Envoy Pro is “the fastest, toughest, mini-sized USB-C bus-powered SSD in the universe”. These are bold claims and I’m not going to argue with them. The drive is crushproof and dust and waterproof IP67 rated which means it can be submerged in up to 1m of water for 30 minutes.

Testing and benchmarks

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron speed test using Disk Speed Test. Pic: Noel Campion.

Inside the tough exterior is an NVMe M.2 2242 NAND form factor and M-Key connector. There are no fans and the drive did get hot after sustained read and write tests but it didn’t throttle the read/write speeds. The drive specifications rate the operating temperature from 5°C to 35°C.

For the majority of my testing, I used the Envoy Pro connected to my desktop PC via a USB-C port but I also used it on other PC laptops, iPad Pro 2021 and iPad mini 2021.

As previously stated, to achieve the maximum read and write performance, you’ll need a Thunderbolt 3 or later USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (up to 10Gb/s — 1250MB/s) although it is USB 2.0/3.0 backwards compatible. The latter means you’ll only get up to 5Gbit/s.

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron. Pic: Noel Campion.

If you’re interested in purchasing a drive like this you should check the specifications of your machine first to ensure you have the hardware to take full advantage of its speeds.

My desktop PC has 13 USB-A ports but only 1 of them is USB 3.2 Gen 2 and capable of 10Gbps. There’s also two USB-C ports but only one of these is Gen 2 and support up to 10Gbps transfer speeds.

Benchmarks

Although the drive is rated for speeds up to 1011MB/s, in real-world use you’ll never get what it says on the box. For comparison, I tested the Envoy Pro against a Samsung V-NAND 870 QVO external SSD.

I used the Blackmagic Designs Disk Speed Test app which yielded average results on the Samsung of 420MB/s for read and write speeds while the Envoy Pro produced impressive average read speeds of 890MB/S and write speeds of 830MB/s. I achieved similar results using Crystal Disk Mark 8.

Copying a 50GB file from my internal SSD to the Samsung took 4:01 minutes while the same file only took 1:43 minutes to copy to the Envoy Pro. These results stand to reason based on the benchmarks.

It’s fair to say that read and write speeds will vary from machine to machine and my results may be slower or faster than yours.

Real-world application

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron with up to 10Gbps transfer speeds. Pic: Noel Campion.

The Envoy Pro is designed for those who need a small and portable storage solution that they can work directly from to do things like edit high-resolution video or photos. I use fast drives like this to store my Lightroom library that contains my Sony A7R4 61MP RAW files for the last six months — currently 100GB. Of course, I also have a backup of these files but I use the external drive on my PC when I’m at home and on my laptop when away so that I can download the photos and do edits on the go.

OWC Copy That

Copy That is an innovative iOS app that lets you easily copy photos and videos from your iPhone / iPad directly to external storage devices. It gives you the ability to select what you want to copy, where you want to copy, and how you want to copy your data and is available now for iOS and iPadOS.

Verdict

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron. Pic. Noel Campion.

The Envoy Pro Elektron is stunningly fast as long as you have the hardware to take advantage of its transfer speeds. Most modern hardware should have the necessary ports but it’s worth checking before you buy. The extra tank-like features are comforting but essential for a lot of users who need to know their data will be safe regardless of the conditions and abuse they put the drive through.

The tiny form factor, minimalistic design, robustness, stellar performance and up to 3-year OWC limited warranty make the Envoy Pro Elektron easy to recommend to those who need these specifications.

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is available from 240GB to 2.0TB options with prices starting at €101.

