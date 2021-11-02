Netflix rolls out games to Android users across the globe

Netflix rolls out games to Android users across the globe

Titles linked to Stranger Things, as well as casual games, will be available to existing members (Ian West/PA)

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 17:07
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

It is game on for Netflix, as the streaming platform looks beyond TV and movies in an effort to expand its business.

The firm has started rolling out Netflix Games to all customers using an Android device globally from today.

Two Stranger Things titles are among the launch roster, though not all releases are linked to the streaming giant’s catalogue of shows, with another three casual games also available.

Existing customers will not have to pay any additional fees to use the service, nor will there be any in-app purchases or adverts.

Netflix Games (Netflix/PA)

The move follows tests in a few countries, as the company looks to bolster its offering in face of intensified competition in the streaming space.

“Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer,” said Mike Verdu, Netflix vice president for game development.

“We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

All users will eventually see games listed within the Netflix app on Android, which will then direct them to a download link in the Google Play Store. It will then appear within the Netflix app, as well as on their device home screen.

The games will not be accessible to Netflix profiles for children.

More in this section

Facebook stock Facebook and Instagram 'allowing Covid misinformation to thrive'
Facebook safety Facebook whistleblower calls on Mark Zuckerberg to step down as CEO
Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters Mocking Meta: Facebook’s virtual reality name-change prompts backlash
NetflixPlace: UK
US-FACEBOOK-MEDIA-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-WIRELESS

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system due to societal concerns 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices