Breast cancer charity runs first uncensored live breast check on Twitter

A breast cancer charity marked the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the first uncensored live breast check on Twitter.

Charity Breast Cancer Now joined forces with the social media platform to run the stream on Thursday evening, with an expert nurse explaining how to check your breasts or chest.

The landmark broadcast is part of the #TouchLookCheck campaign, which encourages people to regularly check for new or unusual changes.

Addie Mitchell, a clinical nurse specialist, was joined by three volunteers who demonstrated the technique for a breast and chest check.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “It’s critical we do all we can to ensure everyone makes checking their breasts or chests ‘a habit of a lifetime’, as anyone can be affected by this devastating disease.

“Checking your breasts or chests takes just a couple of minutes but could make all the difference – two thirds of breast cancers are found by women noticing unusual breast changes and getting them checked by a GP.

“That’s why we’re so excited to have teamed up with Twitter to launch the UK’s first ever live uncensored breast check on Twitter, where we’ll share vital information on how to check your breasts and chests, and possible signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

“There’s no special technique for checking your breasts or chests, it’s all about looking and feeling to get to know what’s normal for you.

“Making this part of your routine – such as in the shower – can help you to do it regularly. While most breast changes won’t be cancer, it’s vital to contact your GP if you find anything new or unusual as the sooner breast cancer is found, the more successful treatment is likely to be.”

The #TouchLookCheck campaign has been backed by a number of celebrities including Spice Girl Geri Horner.

“Remember to regularly #TouchLookCheck and get to know your breasts,” she tweeted.

“It’ll help you spot any new or unusual changes. Not only in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but all year round. Checking could make all the difference.”

A YouGov survey, commissioned by Breast Cancer Now and funded by Asda, found that more than a third of women in Britain do not regularly check their breasts for potential signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

It said that more than half of those who did not regularly check simply forgot, while a fifth did not feel confident in checking their breasts.

To find more information on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, visit breastcancernow.org/checkthem.