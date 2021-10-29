Tronsmart Battle Gaming earbuds are the one for mobile gamers

I test a lot of earphones and many of them cost hundreds of euros. However, not everyone needs the best in sound quality or features like ANC.

I’ve been testing Tronsmart Battle gaming earbuds and these budget gaming earbuds have exceeded my expectations.

Design

Tronsmart Battle Gaming earphones feature a touch-sensitive pad on the outside of each bud with the Transmart logo printed on it. Pic: Noel Campion.

The Battle earbuds have a familiar open design with a one-size-fits all shape. They feature a touch-sensitive pad on the outside of each bud with the Transmart logo printed on it. The stems are reasonably short and they look pretty good in-ear.

The novel way you rotate the lid to open the case can be used as means to relieve stress — according to Transmart. Pic: Noel Campion.

Although you can only buy the Battle earphones in black, what makes them unique is the transparent charging case that sports a long RGB light strip. The latter lights up when you open the case pulsing from red, green and then blue. It’s shaped like a small yoyo and the top half swivels into the bottom half when you open it to take out the buds. The novel way you rotate the lid to open the case can be used as means to relieve stress — according to Transmart.

Fit and comfort

Tronsmart Battle Gaming earphones. What makes them unique is the transparent charging case that sports a long RGB light strip. Pic: Noel Campion.

The buds are incredibly comfortable in my ears and I had no problem wearing them for hours at a time either listening to music or playing games. However, for me at least, they are a loose fit and I couldn’t use them for anything active without fear of them falling out.

Sound quality and features

Tronsmart Gaming earphones are good for up to 20 hours of playtime including the case. Pic: Noel Campion.

Overall, sound quality is good but not exceptional but these are not designed for audiophiles. As gaming buds, they offer an impressive 45ms of latency and I never noticed any out-of-sync issues during gameplay or while watching video content.

A quick three taps on the right earbud will switch between audio modes: music and gaming. The former favouring sound quality over Bluetooth connection strength/reliability, while the latter is for the lowest possible latency of 45ms.

Tronsmart Gaming earphones. The transparent charging lights up when you open the case pulsing from red.... Pic: Noel Campion.

They support Bluetooth 5.0 as well as SBC and AAC audio codecs. While paired with an iPhone, I did notice at times that even if I had the case closed, it was still connected.

The touch controls work well and I didn’t have any accidental touches when taking them in and out of my ears.

Battery performance

The Battle buds are good for up to 20 hours of playtime including the case. The buds can last up to five hours on a single charge. There’s no wireless charging option but I wouldn’t expect that at this price point and a full charge only takes two hours.

Verdict

Pic: Noel Campion. The Tronsmart Battle gaming earbuds are a decent set of headphones taking advantage of super-low latency, a cool design and excellent comfort. They performed beyond what the retail price would suggest so if you’re into mobile gaming and you don’t need ANC or wireless charging, these are well worth a look.