Waterford digital advertising firm is bought for €55m

Waterford social advertising platform StitcherAds has been acquired by US digital firm Kargo for €55.1m.

Founded in 2009 by Conor Ryan and Declan Kennedy, StitcherAds helps advertisers and agencies scale marketing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok. The company has worked with some of the world’s largest eCommerce and retail businesses worldwide, using data-driven automation to increase the revenue impact of their ad spend.

"StitcherAds and Kargo are a fantastic match, bringing together Kargo’s premium advertising marketplace with our commerce-driven approach to social media marketing,” said Declan Kennedy, Chief Executive at StitcherAds.

“We’re thrilled with the new opportunities to offer full-funnel solutions that this acquisition affords us, and the depth of omnichannel capabilities we’ll bring to the market.”

With the acquisition of StitcherAds, Kargo will have €473m in total media spend under management, coming from major retail advertisers including Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bed Bath & Beyond, Finish Line and Calvin Klein.

The acquisition also means Kargo expands its physical footprint substantially, growing from 220 to 350 employees across 13 offices worldwide. The StitcherAds’ headquarters will remain in Waterford.