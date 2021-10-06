Facebook outage caused by error during maintenance work, company says

The company said it was “an outage caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making”
Facebook outage caused by error during maintenance work, company says
Billions of the platforms’ users had been left unable to get online (Nick Ansell/PA)
Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 16:54
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

The Facebook outage which took the social network, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, offline for more than five hours was caused by an error during a routine maintenance job, the company has said.

Billions of the platforms’ users had been left unable to get online on Monday by the fault, which the company said was “an outage caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making”.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, said that during what was “routine maintenance work” on the firm’s backbone network “a command was issued with the intention to assess the availability of global backbone capacity, which unintentionally took down all the connections in our backbone network, effectively disconnecting Facebook data centres globally”.

Writing in a blog post he said: “Our systems are designed to audit commands like these to prevent mistakes like this, but a bug in that audit tool prevented it from properly stopping the command.

“This change caused a complete disconnection of our server connections between our data centres and the internet. And that total loss of connection caused a second issue that made things worse.”

Mr Janardhan said it also took time to fix because of the way Facebook’s servers are designed, in order to offer better physical security.

“They’re hard to get into, and once you’re inside, the hardware and routers are designed to be difficult to modify even when you have physical access to them,” he said.

He confirmed that Facebook then had to bring the servers back online slowly, to avoid any further issues.

“We knew that flipping our services back on all at once could potentially cause a new round of crashes due to a surge in traffic,” he said.

“Every failure like this is an opportunity to learn and get better, and there’s plenty for us to learn from this one.

“After every issue, small and large, we do an extensive review process to understand how we can make our systems more resilient. That process is already under way.”

As well as sparking debate about the public use of social media, the outage also saw EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager repeat calls for greater competition in the tech sector – saying the incident highlighted the negative impact of big tech firms controlling large swathes of the online world.

“We need alternatives and choices in the tech market, and must not rely on a few big players, whoever they are,” she wrote on Twitter.

Read More

Facebook outage: what went wrong and why did it take so long to fix?

More in this section

Facebook stock Facebook outage shows why big tech firms should be broken up – EU commissioner
What has happened in previous outages and how were the issues resolved? What has happened in previous outages and how were the issues resolved?
Social media stock WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook 'coming back online' after global outage 
outageFacebookSocial MediaPlace: UK
Google stock

Google Maps to launch eco-friendly routes as part of company's sustainability efforts

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices