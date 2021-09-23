EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles

iPhone and Android users have long complained about using different chargers for their phones. The former is charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors
EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles

The EU executive will revise its eco-design regulation in the near future so that the external power supply is interoperable which is the last step for a common charge. File Picture: iStock

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 13:29
Foo Yun Chee (Reuters)

The European Union (EU) aims to have a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones under a European Commission proposal presented on Thursday in a world first, with the move impacting iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The move has been more than 10 years in the making, with the EU executive touting environmental benefits and 250 million euros ($293 million) in annual savings for users.

Under the Commission's proposal, a USB-C connector will become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld videogame consoles. Chargers will also be sold separately from electronic devices.

The EU executive will revise its eco-design regulation in the near future so that the external power supply is interoperable which is the last step for a common charge.

The Commission said it is not targeting Apple and only acted because companies were not able to agree on a common solution despite a decade of talks, which have reduced the number of mobile phone chargers to three from 30.

Apple has pushed back against the proposal.

"We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world," the company said in a statement.

It also voiced concerns about the 24-month transition period for companies to comply with the legislation once it is adopted.

"We gave industry plenty of time to come up with their own solutions, now time is ripe for legislative action for a common charger. 

"This is an important win for our consumers and environment and in line with our green and digital ambitions," Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

Commission industry chief Thierry Breton said a common charging port would increase convenience and reduce waste.

iPhone and Android users have long complained about using different chargers for their phones. The former is charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are charged using USB-C connectors.

Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.

The proposal needs the green light from EU countries and EU lawmakers following which companies will have two years to adapt their devices.

Read More

iPad mini 2021, the most powerful tablet in your hand

More in this section

Microsoft’s new range of Surface devices ‘lead in innovation’ Microsoft’s new range of Surface devices ‘lead in innovation’
Twitter Settlement Twitter proposes settlement over $809.5m shareholder lawsuit
iPad mini 2021, the most powerful tablet in your hand iPad mini 2021, the most powerful tablet in your hand
technologyOrganisation: AppleOrganisation: GoogleOrganisation: European Union
EU plans to legislate for common phone charger despite Apple grumbles

Microsoft unveils Surface Adaptive Kit to improve gadget accessibility

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices