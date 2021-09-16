For those seeking something unusual, there's the KnewKey mechanical Bluetooth keyboard

Who says a keyboard has to be boring when you’ve got options like the KnewKey mechanical Bluetooth keyboard from Rymek. There are tons of great keyboards out there but none quite as unique as the KnewKey retro-style keyboard which was inspired by the classic typewriter but with a modern twist.

Design

The KnewKey comes in three different colours white pink, classy grey and classy black. I received the latter for this review and love the look of the more traditional colour scheme. On receiving the keyboard, I quickly realised that although it was inspired by the classic manual typewriter of the pre PC era, this is very much a modern device with all the bells and whistles we expect from a keyboard.

It features a knob on the right which was used to advance the paper on traditional typewriters — on the KnewKey it’s used for media volume control. The level on the left is for switching between USB and Bluetooth modes. And, there’s a stand on the back that would have been used to hold paper but on the KewKey acts as a stand for a phone or small tablet — Rymek doesn’t recommend anything bigger than an iPad Air.

Keyboard

The keys are backlit and have several modes that can be alternated via keyboard shortcuts, but there are no RGB options.

The keys are rose gold in colour while the back is glossy black. You can adjust the backlight brightness in five steps to suit your environment.

The keys have a soft but positive feel to them but they’re not that quiet. This is to be expected with mechanical keys. There’s also a unique ‘ping’ when you quickly lift your fingers off the keys when typing fast that takes a little getting used to.

The base and keys are almost parallel to the surface of a desk with no option to adjust the angle. I didn’t find this ideal and had to use something to prop it up at the back. This is a personal preference but it’s worth noting.

Overall, the typing experience is excellent and I had no problem typing on it for long periods including this review.

OS support

The KnewKey supports Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android and can be used either in Bluetooth or USB mode. It has two micro-USB ports — one on the back left and another on the back right. You can use either port depending on which side your PC or Mac is located on.

I mostly tested the keyboard on a PC but it worked brilliantly on an iPad Air and Tab S7 in Bluetooth mode.

Verdict

The Rymek KnewKey is the keyboard for someone who’s looking for something different with a retro twist. It’s not for those who don’t like ‘clicky’ mechanical keys or those who need a numbers pad. The lighting effects are a nice party piece but the backlighting is spot on and enhances the overall look of the keyboard. Its dual mode makes it very versatile too — use it wired to your PC then flick the lever to use it with your tablet in Bluetooth mode.

Available from KnewKey

