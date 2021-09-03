Social media firms ‘not trusted by the public to combat online abuse’

Social media companies are not trusted by the public to deal with the problem of online abuse and hateful content, research suggests.

The study by the anti-abuse campaign group Hope not Hate found that 74% of those asked said they did not trust social media companies alone to decide what is extreme content or disinformation when it appears on their platforms.

It found that the issue of online abuse remains a key one among the public, with 73% of those asked saying they were worried about the amount of such content on social media.

And there is strong public support for tougher regulations compelling tech firms to take action against harmful content, with 71% agreeing they should be held legally responsible for the content on their platforms and 73% saying they should be made to remove such content if it appears.

“Allowing people to spew hateful and offensive content online is not a way to protect freedom of speech, but rather risks sowing divisions and amplifying the vile views of a tiny minority,” the group’s head of research Joe Mulhall said.

“At present, online speech that causes division and harm is often defended on the basis that to remove it would undermine free speech.

“In reality, allowing the amplification of such speech only erodes the quality of public debate, and causes harm to the groups such speech targets. This defence, in theory and in practice, minimises free speech overall.

“As our polling shows, there is clearly an overwhelming consensus that hateful content, even when legal, is too visible on social media platforms.

“The only way to really make sure that everyone has freedom of speech is to protect anyone who is currently being attacked or marginalised based on characteristics such as race, gender or sexual orientation.