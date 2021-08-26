In the frame: Wire-free Google Nest cameras

Google has launched two new products in its security line of cameras — the Nest Cam (battery, outdoor/indoor) and Nest Doorbell (battery) and are Nest’s first battery-powered security devices.

The new Nest Cam and Doorbell now have object detection on-device and include features (like Activity Zones and smart alerts, including animals, vehicles, people and packages) that are usually behind a subscription for no additional cost, plus three hours of event video history.

Google’s new Nest Cameras and Doorbells have been trained on 40m images to accommodate lots of different settings, like lighting conditions. Thanks to a cutting edge TPU chip, their new cameras run a machine learning model up to 7.5 times per second, to ensure reliability and accuracy.

New Nest Cam (battery) for indoor or outdoor use.

Nest Cam and Doorbell’s wire-free, sleek designs, built-in rechargeable batteries, and optional power connectors allow you to install them where you want — not only where there’s a power outlet or pre-existing doorbell wires.

In addition to weatherproof cables, a tabletop stand with a power cord (€35) allows you to place your Nest Cam on an indoor surface, like a mantle. There’s also an anti-theft mount that provides extra security by tethering the new Nest Cam to the magnetic mount.

The new Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell seamlessly work with Nest displays. Just say “Hey Google, show me the back garden” to see your Nest Cam feed while you cook dinner. You can also set up your speakers and displays to chime when someone rings your Nest Doorbell, and on a display, you can see who’s at the door and take action from the screen.

Google says they’ve also made it easy to see all of your events quickly, and your 24/7 live feed at any time. If you have more than one Nest camera, you can view all of them in one place in the app, alongside your other connected home devices. You can even filter by event type, so you could easily see every package delivery.

Looking out for my full review of both the Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell in the coming weeks.

Both the Nest Cam (battery, outdoor/indoor) and Nest Doorbell (battery) are available now for €199 on store.google.com/ie