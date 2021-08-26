Dyson V15 cordless stick vacuum has class-leading suction power

With so many of us still working from home, a clean and tidy home has never been so important. Of course, spending more time in the same place means more traffic going through it and as a result more dust and dirt.

There have never been so many good options for keeping your home clean but I’ve been testing the Dyson V15 for the last month or so and although this is not the vacuum for everyone, it is the ultimate in both vacuum tech and cleaning power.

Design

A cordless stick vacuum is a workhorse and not something most will buy just for the looks but in the case of the V15 Detect, Dyson loves to show off their vacuum cleaners in a futuristic design that others follow. One of the distinguishing features is the striking marriage of colours between grey, gold, purple, turquoise and red. This splash of colour is bold and strong making a statement of intent.

Features and accessories

I received the V15 Detect Complete for this review and it arrived in a box with a myriad of attachments and accessories. In all, there are seven attachments along with a charger, a wand storage clip and a docking station that comes with all the necessary hardware to fix it to a wall.

Only the slim fluffy cleaner head features the laser and it is primarily designed to work on hard floors. Although not designed for carpets, I found it worked just fine on low pile rugs. However, if you really want to clean your carpets and rugs then throw on the torque drive motorhead.

This has a powerful motor that can power through any surface including hard floors. The roller inside the head has short hard bristles and long softer brushes attached to the roller in a spiral that ensures hairs don’t get tangled. During cleaning, the brushes act like little teeth and avoid tangling around the bristles and automatically clear hair from the brush bar so no more plucking and cutting hairs out of the cleaning head roller.

The torque drive motor head works like a beast in grabbing and sucking up dust and dirt. This is thanks to the incredible suction power which has increased over the V11 to 230 AW (boost mode) as well as the strong motor inside the head.

Both the fluffy and torque drive heads can automatically increase the power when in auto mode based on the volume of dirt it detects. Unlike cheaper vacuums, it can react quickly to ensure you don't miss anything.

Like the V12 Detect, the V15 also comes with one of my favourite innovations: the hair screw brush - a lifesaver for people like me who own pets that shed a lot of hair. Not only will this incredible tool grab and suck up pet and human hairs, it manages to do so without entangling them into the brush.

A tool I haven’t seen come with any other vacuum is the new Light pipe crevice tool which features a bright LED light on the tip to illuminate where you’re trying to clean.

Laser tech

After using the green laser on the fluffy head cleaner extensively on both the V15 and V12 Detect, I can see why some might see it as a gimmick. You can turn it off if you don’t like it but as long as the floor your vacuuming isn’t too bright, it will show up every spec of dust and dirt and that’s important to those who want to know their floors are actually clean.

Of course, you can become obsessed with keeping your floors completely dust free and that’s not practical or realistic for many of us. That being said, I have found it to be a big help in keeping the floors in tip-top shape because I can easily see where I need to vacuum.

Informative display

The V15 features the same display found on the V12. Located on the back of the handle, the circular colour LCD screen displays the number of dust particles in order of their size right down to the smallest micron. A piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles — automatically increasing suction power when needed.

The LCD screen shows what’s been sucked up, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean. Although, I found I didn’t take too much notice of this after a while. As I wrote in my V12 review, I would love to see Dyson develop a companion app that could gather this information and save it so that you could see a graphic of how much dirt has been picked up over a week, month or even a year.

You can choose to turn off the particle count graph but this will then also turn off the automatic reactive suction power. Additionally, you can set the reaction power sensitivity from, low, medium and high.

Where the display is really useful is in telling you the estimated runtime left and which mode you’re in - auto, eco and boost. Also, when you’re charging the battery while it’s in the V15 it can display the battery percentage. You will also see animations when you take out the HEPA filter on the back or alerts when the bin is full and needs to be emptied.

Battery performance

In general operation, the V15 will default to auto and this does an excellent job in most situations (auto only works on the Fluffy head and torque head). I rarely found the need to manually go into boost mode which will drain the battery flat in less than 15 minutes. In eco mode, you can get up to 75 minutes but with average use on mostly hard floors, I was able to get up on average 60 minutes. If you have a lot of carpets in your home, 50 minutes or less would be a more realistic estimation of the runtime you can expect.

From completely flat to a full battery will take up to 4.5 hours but the battery is removable and can be charged away from the vacuum if you prefer.

Ergonomics and useability

The V15 is a powerful class-leading vacuum with 14 cyclones that can tackle anything you throw at it with ease. It’s not particularly light, weighing in at 2.74kg and I immediately noticed the difference in weight when I changed from using the V12. The handle incorporates a trigger switch that has to be held while you vacuum. I don’t know why this is necessary since the V12 has an on/off button.

The massive bin (0.77l) on the V15 is excellent for those who like to do a weekly house clean. It’s also incredibly easy to empty thanks to the large red level that you simply push back and forth to simultaneously open the bin lid and eject the contents.

The fluffy head cleaner is light and nimble with great manoeuvrability and makes cleaning hard floors easy and the laser helps ensure your floors are really clean. The heavier torque motorhead is also flexible and makes light work of carpets and hard floors alike.

The V15 Detect Complete comes with a HEPA filter that can be washed. This is important for those with allergies ensuring the air isn’t filled with nasty dust particles.

Verdict

The Dyson V15 Detect Complete is the ultimate stick vacuum with innovative technology and class-leading suction power. People with large homes or a big family with pets will love the versatility and performance.

Dyson.ie and other electrical stores with prices starting at €549.99