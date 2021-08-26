Roccat Syn Pro Air wireless gamer headphones will dazzle the competition

Gamer headsets are incredibly popular with a diverse range of offerings in both price range and features. I’ve been checking out the Roccat Syn Pro Air, a mid-range set of headphones with impressive features and performance. Unfortunately, for some, these will only work on either Windows PC, PlayStation 5 or the Nintendo Switch in docked mode.

Design

As gamer headsets go, the Syn Pro Air is beautifully understated. The all-black design has no brash red logos or accents screaming, I’m a gamer, which is a welcome aesthetic. However, each ear cup has a section of honeycomb that is transparent with RGB lighting beneath. This can be activated to perform a mood-inducing light show or simply turned off.

On the left ear cup is the USB-C charging port as well as the power button and volume dial. You also find the jack here to plug in the mic attachment. When you swing the mic up it will turn it off and then down will enable it again. On the right ear cup is another volume dial.

The ear cups and underside of the headband have a fabric mesh material that is nice and soft but takes a little getting used to when compared to the standard faux leather you’d find on most headphones.

Comfort and fit

The headband is flexible and provides a decent amount of clamping force while still being comfortable. There’s a good amount of adjustability in the headband which should suit most head sizes. In long sessions I found the fabric to feel less warm and sweaty compared to faux leather headphones.

Features

As of the time of this review, the PC companion software for Syn Pro Air is still in beta. I found it stable and it has a host of excellent features including a 10 band equaliser and loads of options and effects to change the RGB lighting. The latter is pretty cool to play around with but when you’re wearing the headphones, all the light effects are a little wasted since you can’t see them. The lighting is AIMO-compatible with 16.8m colours.

Cool light shows aside, each can have its own volume wheel, so you can blend game and chat audio in real-time which is pretty dope.

The Syn Pro Air is rated for up to 24 hours of use but this is under ideal circumstances. I think 20 hours is a more realistic expectation and during my testing, I was easily able to get a full week on a single charge but your mileage may vary.

The detachable TruSpeak mic is nice and tidy when it’s flipped up and out of the way. You can also detach the mic and keep it somewhere safe if you like and It even comes with a plastic cover to protect the mic jack.

The Roccat Neon software enables features such as 3D positional audio and SuperHuman Hearing that enhances your ability to hear vital game details like enemy footsteps and weapon reloads. This really makes games more immersive but also gives the gamer a competitive edge.

Audio quality

The Roccat Syn Pro Air is surprisingly well balanced for listening to music. This isn’t something I generally hear in gaming headsets that are geared towards a particular soundstage that is best for games. The ability to tweak the soundstage even further via the 10 band EQ is a nice bonus.

However, most people won’t be buying this headset primarily for listening to music and where it counts the Syn Pro Air delivers in spades when it comes to reproducing the details required in games. Spatial awareness is essential in games like first-person shooters but you also want a wide soundstage to emphasise the cinematic vastness in an open-world game and the Syn Pro Air provides an immersive 3D audio experience.

Connectivity

The Syn Pro Air connects via a USB-C dongle for a solid and stable 2.4Ghz wireless connection. There’s no Bluetooth support or the option to connect via a 3.5mm headphone jack which would have been a handy extra. Not being able to connect these nice cans to a smartphone or tablet is a little disappointing.

Verdict

The Roccat Syn Pro Air is a quality headset for those who love good audio for gaming but also like to listen to music on their PC. They’re reasonably light and comfortable memory foam earpads and headband. There are plenty of cheaper gaming headsets around but the Syn Pro Air packs in a lot of features including RGB lights, a detachable mic, a solid wireless connection with no sync issues, a 2-year manufacturer warranty and a good software experience that will continue to improve.

Available now from eu.roccat.com €149,99