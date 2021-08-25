Student awarded for device that rapidly stops blood loss from stab wounds 

The React device aims to help police treat knife wounds while waiting for medical assistance to arrive
22-year-old from Essex comes up with concept after two friends were victims of non-fatal knife related incidents (Dyson/PA)

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 22:21
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

A 22-year-old has won this year’s UK James Dyson Award for designing a potentially life-saving device to help stem bleeding from knife wounds.

Stab victims can bleed to death in just five minutes, so the priority for emergency personnel is to stop excessive blood loss.

Paramedics have wound pack kits that they use to treat stab victims but police are usually first on the scene and do not currently have the rapid and accessible tools required to prevent catastrophic blood loss, according to research by device maker Joseph Bentley.

His React device, which stands for Rapid Emergency Actuating Tamponade, aims to help police treat knife wounds while waiting for medical assistance to arrive.

Joseph Bentley designed a device that can quickly stem blood loss from stab victims (Dyson/PA)

“Knife crime is a topic that is personal to me, as two of my friends were victims of knife related incidents,” the product design graduate from Essex said.

“Thankfully both incidents were not fatal, but this is often not the case for so many others.

“Seeing the profound effect that it had on my friends and their families urged me to try and create a solution that could help others in the future.”

The tool inflates an implantable medical-grade silicone balloon tamponade into the wound tract, effectively filling the cavity and preventing internal bleeding.

Mr Bentley said current wound management techniques, such as tightly packing with gauze, can be slow, technical, and extremely painful for the victim.

He claims that his prototype could potentially be in place and stop haemorrhage in under a minute, and estimates it could save hundreds of lives a year.

The 22-year-old wins £2,000 towards developing his concept as part of the national prize and will progress to the international stage of the James Dyson Award 2021.

