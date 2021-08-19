Oppo unveils series of next-generation mobile imaging technologies

Leading global smart device brand Oppo revealed a series of breakthroughs in smartphone imaging technology focused on upgrades to sensors, modules, and algorithms.

The innovations include Oppo’s next-generation RGBW sensor, 85-200mm continuous optical zoom, five-axis OIS technology, and next-generation under-screen camera.

Next-generation RGBW sensor

Oppo's next-generation under-screen camera solution.

Oppo’s said their new RGBW sensor significantly improves light sensitivity. The new sensor captures 60% more light than previous sensors while achieving a 35% reduction in noise to deliver clearer and brighter images in low-light conditions.

The upgraded sensor also offers an improved colour performance. This is achieved by increasing the level of computing power needed to execute complex algorithms, the sensor maximises the amount of data extracted from white pixels.

The new sensor will be commercially released in Oppo products from Q4 2021.

New modules for super-smooth zoom and clearer snapshots

Oppo's new zoom unit for the rendering of continuous lossless optical zoom.

One of the most exciting developments announced today is the new 85-200mm (35mm equivalent) module that delivers continuous optical zoom to support super smooth zoom. Professional photographers have the option to mount zoom lenses such as the popular 70-200mm and now this new lens module from Oppo should be able to achieve similar results.

This is a versatile focal range and Oppo says it can capture sharp images at every magnification level, from close-up portraits to landscapes. Users can enjoy a smooth transition with the continuous optical zoom range for professional-level image quality.

The module avoids problems like jumping, white balance inaccuracy, and colour bias experienced by conventional multi-camera zoom systems. This means that unlike the current method of using multiple cameras/sensors to provide zoom on a mobile device, this new module doesn’t have to jump between sensors. This will be an optical zoom at every stage from 85 - 200mm and should mean there’s no drop in quality at any stage since there’s no ‘hybrid zoom’ which is a combination of digital and optical imaging.

A tunnel magnetoresistance sensor (TMR sensor) allows the lenses within the camera module to move with increased stability and precision and enable a smooth continuous optical zoom at higher magnifications akin to a standard DSLR zoom lens.

Oppo says the new five-axis OIS guarantees clearer snapshots by receiving and analysing movement data from the gyroscope and using algorithms to break it down into respective components.

This allows a maximum stabilisation angle of ±3°, three times more than traditional OIS technology on mobile devices, while the sensor can also shift with a precision of 2μm. For night-time or motion shots, Oppo’s proprietary algorithm technology improves stability, clarity, and colour performance, increasing the vibration compensation performance by up to 65%.

The Oppo Five-axis OIS will be commercially released in OPPO products from Q1 2022.