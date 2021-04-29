Oppo Enco X for eXceptional sound quality

It feels like there’s a new set of earbuds launched every week but not all are made equal. While it’s great to have a lot of choices it makes buying confusing with so many options. Finding earphones that have good sound quality, great features while offering value for money isn’t easy but the Oppo Enco X meets all of these criteria.

Features and design

The Enco X were co-created with Danish audio specialists Dynaudio who are known for their high-quality hi-fi and monitoring speakers. Available in black or white, the charging case features USB-C charging as well as Qi-compatible wireless charging.

Dust and water resistance comes in the form of IP54 certification which is always good to see, especially for those who like to exercise while wearing earphones.

The charging case is a little bigger and more rounded than the AirPods Pro making it easy to carry in any pocket. It features a glossy finish with a matte band around it with the ‘oppo’ logo on the top side and the USB-C port on the bottom.

The hinge is nice and tight with a satisfying snap when you close it. The buds fit securely in the case via magnets and are easy to remove. There’s no getting away from the fact that the Enco X buds look very like the AirPods Pro, but this isn’t a negative in my book since I love the design and the way they fit in my ears. You get three silicone ear tip sizes to ensure a good fit which is essential to ensure a good seal for better passive and active noise cancellation as well as improving sound quality.

Bluetooth and Codecs

The Enco X come with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and support SBC, AAC and LHDC (up to 24-bit / 96 kHz and bitrates up to 900 kbit/s). Unfortunately, I could only get the latter to work on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and not the more recent Oppo Find X3 Pro, although I’ve been told by Oppo this will be supported via a future update.

By default, all of the phones I tested the Enco X on defaulted to ACC, which is the same codec used on iPhones. To take full advantage of LDAC you really need a subscription to Hi-Res audio streaming services like Tidal or Qobuz.

Oppo Enco X with Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

The pairing process on Oppo phones is as seamless as you’d expect and is like other brands like Samsung and Apple. Open the case for the first time near an Oppo phone like the Reno 4 Pro and a 3D graphic of the case and buds show up on the bottom of the screen. Pairing it with other devices is fast and painless also and I didn’t experience any issues with dropouts or glitches.

Non-Oppo phones require that you download the free Hey Melody app for extra features including the ability to update the firmware. You don’t need the app for Oppo phones with the latest ColorOS. Unfortunately, there’s no iOS version of the Hey Melody app yet, so iPhone users are out of luck if they want to be able to reassign touch controls or do an update.

The Enco X don’t support simultaneous connections between two devices but do switch fast and seamlessly between connected devices.

Controls and software

I absolutely love the intuitive controls for volume on the Enco X. Simply slide up or down the stem to change the volume. By default, double-tap skips a track, touch and hold will allow you to toggle between ANC modes and a long touch and hold can switch between the two most recent connected devices.

A triple-tap can only call your voice assistant and can be set to off if you prefer. It’s a pity you can’t have the left earbud call the assistant and the right perform a different function.

The software also provides an ‘Earbuds Fit Test’ to ensure you have the best fitting ear tips installed for a good seal with your ear canal.

Finally, you can enable or disable the in-ear detection which will pause playback when you remove the earbuds and then resume playback when you put them in again.

Noise-cancelling modes

The ANC (active noise cancelling) is excellent and can be set to off, on, maximum ANC and transparency mode. The latter is essential if you want to wear both earphones and be able to hear yourself talk during a call. The transparency mode is good but doesn’t sound as natural or as loud as the AirPods Pro which is class-leading. However, ANC mode is on par which is excellent and the standard ANC mode helps to reduce background sound but not as much as the maximum mode.

Battery performance

The Oppo Enco X have a 44mAh battery in each bud and a 535mAh inside the charging case. At 50% volume and Max Noise Cancellation mode enabled, the Enco X should provide up to four hours of playback and 5.5 hours with ANC off. If you include the changing case that you should be good for up to 20 hours.

Sound

The Enco X use a dual-driver system that reproduces warm, natural sound with lots of tightly controlled bass even at lower volumes. The sound stage is expansive and I could clearly hear details in my headphone test tunes playlist that other earphones struggle to reproduce.

I would describe the sound signature as bright with lots of clarity in the high tones with balanced and distinctive mids.

The only niggle I have regarding the Enco X is wind noise which is more noticeable than I’ve seen on other wireless earbuds. It’s not a deal-breaker for me but if you like to wear earbuds cycling or running it might be for you.

Verdict

Oppo Enco X have all the high-end features you’d expect from a flagship set of earphones but cost less. The sound quality is exceptional and I would put them in the top five of all the earbuds I’ve tried so far making them easy to recommend.

Available mid-May €179