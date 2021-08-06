Scientist whose work supported development of mobile phones dies aged 98

Scientist whose work supported development of mobile phones dies aged 98

Professor Ken Cattermole, who has died aged 98 (Family photo/PA)

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 15:29
Sam Russell, PA

A scientist whose research supported the development of modern computers and mobile phones has died aged 98.

Professor Ken Cattermole, of East Bergholt in Suffolk, worked for many years at the University of Essex and helped launch its telecommunications programme.

His book Principles Of Pulse Code Modulation, published in 1969, became a standard reference on the subject, the university said.

Pulse code modulation is a method of turning analogue signals, such as audio and video, into a digital form which can be transmitted.

In 1996, the Institution of Electrical Engineers awarded Prof Cattermole the JJ Thomson Medal for his contribution to the development of telecommunications transmission in the UK and his work on pulse code modulation.

The medal is awarded annually to individuals or teams who have made major and distinguished contributions in electronics.

Laboratories at the University of Essex were also named after Prof Cattermole to mark his contribution.

He died peacefully on July 21.

Professor Stuart Walker, from the university’s School of Computer Science and Engineering, said: “Ken was in at the beginning of the development of pulse code modulation, which turns ordinary analogue signals, including audio and video, into a digital form which can be transmitted without limit, stored forever, cleaned up and, these days, strongly encrypted as well.

“It really is the foundation for all the mobile phones, computers and televisions we use today.”

Prof Cattermole served with the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the Second World War before working in industry, initially for Standard Telephones and Cables (STC).

He joined the University of Essex in 1968 in the newly created role of chair of communications and for some years advised government on communication standards, the university said.

Prof Cattermole fully retired in 1990 but continued to run a science group, alongside his other interests of playing the piano and gardening.

His son Peter Cattermole said his father had a “remarkable life”.

Prof Cattermole, husband of the late Joan Cattermole, is survived by his son Peter, two grandsons and two great-grandsons.

Read More

Apple announces new safety tools to detect child sexual abuse content on iCloud

More in this section

Apple announces new safety tools to detect child sexual abuse content on iCloud Apple announces new safety tools to detect child sexual abuse content on iCloud
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Eleven Instagram defends move to block Olympic champion over copyright breach
WhatsApp introduces View Once disappearing photos and videos WhatsApp introduces View Once disappearing photos and videos
cattermoleplace: ukplace: east anglia
Huawei concerns

Huawei revenue drops 29% as its consumer growth engine stutters

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices