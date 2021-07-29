New Nokia phones bring technology that is built to last

This week, Finnish mobile company HMD Global introduced two new Nokia phones to its refreshed range.

The new Nokia XR20 is built to withstand much more than you’ll ever demand of it while the Nokia 6310 is a new member of the Originals family, a reimagined noughties classic.

Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global: “We are tapping into consumer pain points around durability and longevity. We did a global trend report and found that 73% of consumers want to keep their phones for longer and would if their devices were maintained over time. At HMD, we are empowering people to avoid early device replacement and encouraging a more sustainable consumption through our longevity promises.

We are delighted to announce the Nokia XR20 — a life-proof phone with our trademark sleek, Nordic design that we built for both consumers and enterprises.

Our goal is to provide people with products they will love, trust and want to keep for longer.”

Built to withstand the test of life

Extreme temperatures, 1.8m drops, 1h underwater and more, the new Nokia XR20 is built for conditions far harsher than the rough and tumble of everyday life.

To test its durability, Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos and female world champion freestyler Lisa Zimouche put the new Nokia XR20 through a series of tough tests. From dunking it in icy water to being kicked, flipped and spun screen-first across a concrete gravel football pitch.

Carlos even recreated his famous banana shot from the 1997 Brazil vs France match to test the device’s durability – three Nokia XR20s were positioned on a goal post for the football sensation to hit in a free kick shootout.

Future-proof means freshness that is not just for the day you unbox your smartphone. Supported by an attractive ‘4-3-3-1’ promise, the Nokia XR20 comes with four years of monthly security updates, three years OS upgrades, and an extended three-year warranty. If the unexpected does happen, it also comes with a one-year free screen replacement.

Awaken the noughties love with Nokia 6310

The newest member of the Originals family celebrates the iconic Nokia 6310 with a fresh new take. The Nokia 6310 is a classic reimagined for today’s connected users. Bringing advanced accessibility, optimised ergonomics, and battery for weeks, it honours everything that Nokia phones stand for. And yes, it still has Snake.

Available in August to buy online at Nokia