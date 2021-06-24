The one charging solution to rule them all

We have come a long way since the early days of wireless charging where only a few devices supported it. Most phones and many accessories are now compatible, which makes life a lot easier when you don't have to deal with cables all the time. I’ve been checking the Moshi Sette Q and Flekto folding Apple Watch charger for the last while and this may be the last wireless charger you’ll ever need.

Sette Q

The Sette Q wireless charging pad uses the same soft, tactile fabric with a non-slip silicone ring and base used on other Moshi charging products which helps to hold it firmly in place. The Sette Q looks significantly more sophisticated and attractive than the cheap plastics I've seen on other wireless chargers, while still providing outstanding functionality.

One of the best things about the Sette Q is it allows me to use a single cable to the charger rather than several. This eliminates the clutter of charging cables all over my desk or nightstand, resulting in a much cleaner and minimalistic look.

I love wireless chargers in general — they’re a convenient place to safely put my devices. The Sette Q reduces the worries of running out of charge thanks to dual Qi-certified EPP Q-coil modules that give up to 15 W each for quick wireless charging of numerous devices at once.

Along with the dual wireless chargers, there’s also a USB-A port that can be used to plug in an additional device such as an Apple Watch charger, portable battery, or activity tracker.

I found the Sette Q great for charging my phone and earbuds as well as other Qi-compatible devices. It looks great, has two large pad areas with + symbols to easily positioning and a vent all the way around the base to keep it cool while charging.

Flekto folding Apple Watch

The lack of Qi-certified wireless charging on the Apple Watch necessitates the use of a dedicated charger. The Apple Watch's stock charger is easily tangled, inconvenient to travel with and does not support Nightstand Mode.

Flekto is the world's smallest adjustable Apple Watch charging station, measuring just 6.9 x 3.7 cm and offering the utmost in charging convenience. The hinge on the Flekto folds from 0 to 75-degrees for ideal orientation, and it comes with a built-in USB connection that can connect to almost any USB port.

My favourite use has been to plug it into the Sette Q USB-A port so that I have one place to do all my wireless charger.

The Flekto is built using quality materials and is designed to last. The cable is very short which may limit where you can plug it in but this has the benefit of compactness making for a tidy setup especially when used with the Sette Q.

Moshi Sette Q dual 15W wireless charging pad (€99.95) and Flekto folding Apple Watch charger (€54.95) www.moshi.com