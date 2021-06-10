Google Pixel Buds A-Series, the buds you can recommend to a friend

Google has had great success since it entered the hardware market with smartphones, speakers and other smart devices that people like and want.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are their most recent hardware offering aimed at providing an impressive design and feature set at an affordable price.

Design, fit and comfort

As far as shape and style go, the new A-Series look almost identical to the Pixel Buds which I reviewed back in August last year. This is a good thing since the pebble-like shape of the case and ergonomic wonders of the earbuds make the Pixel Buds one of the most comfortable to wear. Not only are they extremely comfy but thanks to the simple and small in-ear hook design, they’re also incredible secure regardless of what you’re doing.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series come with a USB-C charging cable and three different sized sets of ear tips. Although the ear hooks are not removable, they are small enough that one size should suit everybody.

The Pixel Buds and now the A-Series are one of a handful of earbuds I can wear while resting on my pillow in bed. At only 5g they’re really light but the shallow profile in-ear means they don’t protrude too much to cause discomfort while lying down.

They’re available in two finishes: Clearly White and Dark Olive.

Features and performance

The A-Series are ideal for workouts and strenuous activities thanks to their lightweight and IPX4 water and dust resistance. You won’t feel them in your ears even while running and the ear hooks mean you won’t be worried about them falling out of your ears either.

The earbuds have enough battery power for up to 5-hours of playtime depending on volume. If you factor in the case, you get a total of 24 hours and a 15-minute charge should provide up to three hours of listening time and all they need is an hour for a full charge.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are compatible with Google Fast Pair. This makes pairing quick and intuitive. Simply place the A-Series case with the lid open near your Android smartphone and the devices will instantly detect each other. And then an animation will pop up on your screen asking you if you want to pair the buds.

Those wishing to use the Pixel Buds A-Series with iOS devices will require the more traditional approach of selecting the buds from the Bluetooth list of available devices and pairing them manually. Hardly a big deal but certainly not as slick as Fast Pair. Unfortunately, iOS users won’t be able to harness the power of Google Assistant.

The latter works seamlessly with the new buds including Adaptive Sound, a clever method that changes the volume of the buds in response to background noise. If you don’t like the way it changes the sound you can turn it off in the app. There’s no custom EQ option but you can enable a Bass Boost feature that does exactly what it says on the tin.

The ‘find device’ will emit a sound on the buds as long as they’re outside the case to help find a lost bud behind the sofa.

Google Assistant

You can, of course, receive notifications from the assistant for things like emails, texts, and traffic updates but I don’t like that it’s the only way to turn up and down the volume. Of course, you can still change the volume on your device but the lack of touch controls to do this is a pain. To be fair, this is the same for AirPods.

The ability for the buds to enable access to Google Translate on your phone is a good-to-have function, especially now that we can imagine a future where travel will be possible again.

Touch Controls

The buds offer basic touch controls — tap for play/pause or answer a call; double tap for next track or end/reject a call; triple-tap for previous track or repeat. And, press and hold if you want to talk to the assistant or hear notifications.

Again, volume control isn’t possible via touch gestures and there’s no option to customise or change controls. Google says for the sake of simplicity touch controls are identical on both earbuds.

Sound

Before judging the sound quality on the Pixel Buds A-Series, you have to ensure you have the best fitting ear tip and that they’re correctly positioned in your ear. This makes a big difference to sound quality and bass response.

The A-Series produce a clear, well-balanced sound that doesn't favour any particular frequency range. This makes them ideal for those with a broad range of musical tastes thanks to a sound signature that is bright with a tight bass that never gets boomy even with bass boost enable. The highs are crisp and clean and the stereo soundstage is nice and open too which is good for both music and movies.

Call quality is good but not exceptional. Despite the lack of any active noise cancellation, the ear tips have a good seal that provides good passive noise isolation. The only downside to this is that I found my voice was muffled when on calls. Usually, an awareness mode would pick up my voice to get around this but no such feature exists on the A-Series. The only solution is to use one earbud for calls.

Verdict

The Pixel Buds A-Series provide outstanding performance and value for money in a stylish form factor. At literally half the price of the excellent Pixel Buds, the A-Series are a no-brainer for those who don’t care about ANC and just want comfortable and stylish buds with good sound.

Google Store €99