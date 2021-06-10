Proscenic P10 Pro, outstanding vacuum for the price

The Proscenic P10 Pro comes with a host of features and performance you’d expect from the bigger brands without the hefty price tag.

It's not perfect, but it's worth considering if you're searching for a floor-standing vacuum cleaner that won't break your back or your wallet.

Design

The P10 Pro is mostly black with dark grey and blue parts. It features a large 8-cell 28.8V battery that can be directly charged while in the vacuum or while in the charging dock. You can also remove the battery for charging or swap it out for a spare.

Proscenic P10 Pro.

The handle and power switch is designed like a gun stock but you don’t need to hold the trigger to power the vacuum.

In terms of ergonomics, the handle grip is good but the part that houses the display will dig into your hand grip, especially when leaning down to vacuum under furniture. I also found this movement would accidentally trigger the touch display and change the cleaning mode which was annoying.

Proscenic P10 Pro with main cleaning head.

The main cleaning brush has two large wheels on the back and two tiny wheels underneath on the left and right of the brush head. This makes it very manoeuvrable but I found more resistance than there should have been when pushing the vacuum back and forth on my kitchen tiles and even more so on low-pile rugs. All four wheels are free moving so I think the resistance is down to the soft brush underneath on the sides and back. However, while using it on wood floors it was able to glide over the surface with ease. It’s not a big deal but worth noting.

There’s just one roller brush on the main cleaning head and it can be removed for cleaning. The roller is motorised and does a great job of grabbing dust and dirt up and into the vacuums airstream. Also, there are four bright LED lights on the front of the main cleaning head so you won’t easily miss anything.

In the box

The P10 Pro comes with everything you’d expect including four accessories and all the necessary hardware to fix the charging dock to the wall including plastic dowels and screws. You’ll also find an instructional manual, warranty card and a cleaning tool. The latter has a brush on one end and a hook with a sharp blade on the other end which comes in handy for cutting through the stuff that gets wrapped around the rollers.

Features

At 3.7 Kg this isn’t a small cleaning vacuum but the size means it can house a motor capable of 2300pa of sucking power.

The P10 Pro has a touch display above the handle that displays the battery health and cleaning mode but its use is pretty limited. The battery icon will go from green to orange to red.

When you touch the display it will go from the default Auto mode to Low power, tap again and it will rev up the motor to maximum suction power mode. That is the extent of the touch options and while in Auto, it will go from standard suction (which appears to be in the middle of the two others) to maximum based on the surface and resistance it detects.

Accessories

In addition to the main cleaning brush head, you also get a motorised anti-mite brush. This is ideal for cleaning sofas, mattresses and pet hairs from fabric.

Proscenic P10 Pro with dust mite accessory.

The long flat suction tip head is used to clean ceilings, bookshelves and basically any narrow gaps not reachable by other larger cleaning heads. Finally, the round suction cup has bristles and works great to clean desktops or cabinets. Like all the accessories, it can be connected to the extension tube or directly to the vacuum itself.

Performance and use

I've put the P10 Pro through its paces by putting it through all of the vacuum cleaning duties I could think of, and it has performed admirably.

The bin is big enough for my daily cleaning routine and is easy to empty. However, I discovered that dismantling the various components in the bin for individual cleaning requires caution. Also, the two filters have to be aligned correctly with their slots in the bin which isn’t as easy as it should be. The slots are small and hard to see. A simple solution would be to have larger coloured slots to make it easier for users.

Proscenic P10 Pro dust bin.

The filters and accessories can be washed but care must be taken to ensure the filters are fully dry before placing back in the vacuum.

The large battery is good for up to 50 minutes runtime but of course, this will depend on the cleaning mode and surface you’re cleaning. Charge time is pretty quick going from flat to full in just over two hours most of the time during my testing. I never ran out of battery since I would never spend more than 30 minutes vacuuming at any one time. Once finished, it’s always good practice to put the vacuum back in the dock so you’re always ready for the next cleaning session with a fully charged battery.

The P10 Pro works best on hard floors but I had no issues cleaning low pile carpets and rugs. However, this isn’t the best choice for long pile carpets nor does Proscenic recommend it for such.

Verdict

The Proscenic P10 Pro is a complete vacuuming solution for those looking for value for money. You will get better vacuums which cost three times as much but not perform three times better. It isn’t perfect but most of its flaws are minor niggles and not deal-breakers.

Proscenic P10 Pro €223 amazon.co.uk with two-year warranty.