Look your best on video calls with the Papalook webcam

Nobody wants to look bad on video calls and if your laptop’s webcam isn’t up to the standard or you don’t have one for your desktop, then you should definitely take a look at the Papalook PA930. This webcam is equipped with professional HDR technology that ultimately improves video performance by adjusting the brightness and contrast and expanding the colour gamut.

Design

Webcams were once overlooked and many were never updated with modern designs or hardware. The stylish PA930 has a large lens design in the centre of a grey fabric material that surrounds it. On either side of the lens are two microphone holes while the top of the unit has a dedicated mode button for switching frame rate between 30 fps and 60 fps.

The webcam is mounted on a stand that provides lots of flexibility so you can swivel, pivot and adjust the angle of the camera in any direction.

The stand is designed to be either placed on a desk, on top of a monitor or mounted onto the supplied tripod stand. The tripod has extendable legs and including the stand, I was able to get a height of 27cm from the bottom to the lens. I found this to be the ideal height for calls made from my desk.

The PA930 also comes with a physical cover that you place over the lens, a simple solution for those who have privacy concerns.

Features and performance

Unlike webcams years ago with older versions of Windows, there’s no drivers or software required for the camera to function. Simply plug in the USB 2.0 cable from the unit and play right away.

The PA930 is able to record and capture in an impressively high resolution of 2K at 30 fps and Full HD 1920x1080P at 60 fps. Many laptops, including high-end machines, still come with sub-par 720P webcams which aren’t acceptable in this day and age.

Stable video and image quality is also guaranteed due to the built-in 90-degree wide-angle fixed focus lens. This feature ensures that the camera can obtain more light using a larger aperture, providing improved, less distorted picture quality even in low-light environments, in comparison to many competitor products with zoom lenses.

I generally use a dedicated microphone for video calls but the PA930 is equipped with integrated dual omnidirectional microphones designed to pick up sound from all angles. Coupled with noise reduction technology and echo cancellation, background noise is effectively minimised, ensuring that crystal clear sound is captured. This means you don’t have to speak directly into the mic and the overall sound quality is excellent.

Verdict

If you’re looking to up your game and want a quality and versatile webcam then PA930 is a great option.

The Papalook PA930 is available from Amazon.co.uk for €84.88