Kerry man adds 'gamechanger' kettle to the brew in Irish market

It's the kettle that's gone viral on social media platform TikTok — and now it's available in Ireland.

The really good news is this little number makes it easier for people with restricted mobility or limited strength to brew up a cuppa more easily.

1,000's of people in Ireland are living in pain every day due to #Arthritis 😣

The living aid has been developed in Australia by three company founders, including Irish man Darragh Lynch.

So, why’s it different? Uccello Kettle is designed to help people with medical conditions or disabilities that make it difficult to pour hot water safely or lift heavy objects.

The product features a non-weight-bearing “tilt and pour” mechanism, enabling users to pour water without having to pick the kettle up.

The Uccello Kettle was developed in Australia by Uccello Designs’ three cofounders, including Kerry man Darragh, Jonathan Billington and Gary Williams.

It was Jonathan’s father-in-law, Andy DePetra, who invented the kettle, following an arthritis diagnosis in 2011.

Its arrival to the Irish market this week comes following Ballylongford native Darragh’s return to Ireland.

“The Uccello Kettle is a gamechanger for people with disabilities, reduced mobility, or who find it difficult to lift heavy objects,” said Darragh.

“Being able to safely make a cup of tea or coffee for yourself is a hallmark of independent living.

"But many people struggle with the weight of a kettle full of water, due to conditions such as arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, or just limited strength as we age.”

Without Andy DePetra there would be no Uccello Kettle.

Andy, originally from Italy, moved to Perth when he was just six years old.

From an early age and throughout his working life, Andy had an eye for innovation.

His morning ritual always included time to sit back and enjoy fine coffee, but it became more difficult following an arthritis diagnosis in 2011.

Failing to find a product to meet his needs, he designed the Uccello Kettle.

Thanks to Andy’s love of Italian design, the kettle’s shape remarkably resembles a small bird — the word “Uccello” means bird in Italian.

The product launched in Australia in 2016 and, since then, has expanded its distribution to stores in 13 countries across the world, including US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and now Ireland and UK.

The company currently employs nine people, with its head office located in Athlone. To date, Uccello Designs is completely self-funded and, in 2020, reported over €1m in revenue.

“We have been quietly establishing our presence in Ireland since I moved home in 2018,” said Darragh Lynch.

“Covid restrictions led to an online-only launch initially, but now, we are looking to build up our retail network. The idea all along has been to use Ireland as a launchpad for our European expansion.

"Our plans are on track and by early 2022, our aim is to have over 2,500 stores across the EU selling the Uccello Kettle.”

TikTok user Sam Alice Pickering, who posts under @samsaysfxxkit, uploaded a video recently showing the kettle in use, saying: “My nan is 90 now and she can’t lift a kettle anymore so my sister got her this. It’s amazing.”

Currently, the Uccello Kettle is available to purchase directly at UccelloDesigns.ie at a cost of €65, including delivery. The product is also stocked by a number of retailers in Ireland, including Homecare Medical and Expert Electrical.

Since its launch in Australia five years ago, Uccello has had a strong focus on working with disability organisations and research institutions.

In Ireland, the company is collaborating with researchers at NUI Maynooth to identify common daily problems that people are encountering, that make it harder for them to stay independent in their homes as they age. As a result, a suite of new daily living aids is being developed, to address these common problems, with the first of these expected to launch early in 2022. Uccello has also established partnerships with Arthritis Ireland and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Globally, in 2020, Uccello Designs launched its Social Impact Accountability Programme, and in 2021 will complete its first delivery of donated products worth over €40,000 to assist people with arthritis in poorer countries.

