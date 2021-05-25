Revealed: The apps and websites we are most likely to forget our passwords to

Gmail is the online account users most forget the password to according to a new analysis.

An average of 454,100 global monthly online searches for ‘forgot Gmail password’ followed by Apple ID (308,250) and Instagram (118,000).

With many of us now carrying out a multitude of tasks and activities online, one of the biggest problems tech users consistently experience is correctly remembering the password for respective online accounts and applications such as email and social media.

Reboot Online Marketing utilised online analytics tool Ahrefs to establish which online accounts/applications people most forget the password for.

In fourth spot is Windows 10, which has an average 86,300 global monthly online searches from users unable to correctly recall their password (‘forgot Windows 10 password’) for the Microsoft developed operating system.

The full list is ranked here:

Rank Account Searches 1 Gmail 454,100 2 Apple ID 308,250 3 Instagram 118,000 4 Windows 10 86,300 5 Facebook 78,500 6 Steam 70,440 7 PlayStation 59,080 8 iCloud 49,440 9 Discord 44,170 10 Amazon 32,900

Reboot's tips to create strong and memorable passwords

1 Think of memorable sentences/song lyrics

We are more likely to remember something that has some personal value to us and often some sentences/song lyrics we have a strong sentiment towards. So, with that in mind, take the first letter of every word in a sentence or song lyric that is very memorable to you and add a few numbers and/or special characters to the end of it to create a password that is complex yet unique to you.

2 Utilise your keyboard for inspiration

Use your imagination to create meaningful patterns across your keyboard to enable you to come up with a robust password. Try to make it a geometrical shape and make sure to include letters alongside numbers when envisioning your geometrical shape on the keyboard.

3 Consider a reputable password manager

With so many well-developed password managers now available, why not take the hassle of having to remember the login credentials of each of your online accounts/applications and entrust them to a password manager. Password managers store your login information for all your online accounts/applications in one place and help you log into them automatically. They encrypt your password database with a secure master password (the only password you will have to remember).