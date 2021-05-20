The Ultenic U10 works smarter so you don’t have to work harder

Cordless vacuum cleaners are more popular than ever and it’s not surprising. You get the convenience of cordless while still getting powerful suction power and good battery performance. I’ve been testing the Ultenic U10 for the last couple of weeks and although vacuuming is never fun, the U10 definitely made the arduous chore a little easier.

Design

The U10 has a modern design that features a removable battery for convenient charging options and a lightweight main unit with a wall-mounted bracket for easy storage. The mostly grey design is complemented with a strong red extension tube and release buttons.

Dust busting tech

Infrared dust detection sensors are also included in the brush head, allowing the vacuum to detect and quantify the amount of dust on the ground and increase the suction power automatically using the built-in Auto-Boost feature.

The U10 also features an Optimal Straight Line Wind Track System, which decreases windage loss and enhances dust collecting efficiency by aligning the motor, filter, and dust cap in a straight line.

The system also uses a HEPA Filtration System and 4-stage Cyclone Filtration Technology, which effectively separates dust and airflow while minimising and limiting air resistance to maintain a straight path.

Features

The U10 is equipped with a motorised brush that spins at a high speed of 90,000rpm, producing a maximum of 23,000PA suction power, making it excellent for dusting mattresses, sofas, and other furniture. This also has strong LED lights on the front which shows up dust and dirt to ensure you don’t miss anything.

In terms of ergonomics, the U10 is nicely balanced in the hand and at 2.5 kg it doesn’t feel heavy. In use, it makes cleaning a large, carpeted room far easier than a typical vacuum where you have to manage a cord and heavy base unit. The only downside is the smaller bin which has a 0.5-litre capacity. That being said, The bin is easy to remove and empty and thanks to the weight and ease of use making the U10 ideal for more regular but quick cleaning sessions.

The motorised brush head pivots with ease and makes it easy to manoeuvre around a floor. There’s little resistance even when vacuuming carpets.

Where I found it incredibly useful is for sucking up those pesky pet hairs. The only downside is that hairs can build up and block the inlets on the inside of the bin and you have to manually remove them. This isn’t a big deal but worth noting for those with pets especially if they’re of the long hair variety. In particular, cat hairs on cushions are a curse but the U10 can remove them quickly.

The main brush can get long hairs wrapped around it. Again, it's not a major issue, but if you have a dog that is shedding, you'll have to pluck the hairs out.

Additional attachments

The various attachments that come with the U10 make it much easier to go into corners and nooks. These offer a lot of versatility, especially when working in tight locations like a car or in difficult-to-reach places.

Floor-to-ceiling cleaning is possible with the 4-in-1 U10, as it is equipped with two different types of floor brush. The soft bristle roller brush can be used to clean various types of hard floors, including hardwood flooring, tiles, marble and laminate. The alternative floor brush is ideal for cleaning carpets and rugs.

A crevice tool is also included, which can be combined with the tube to clean dust or spider webs clinging to curtains and ceilings, or alternatively used as a handheld vacuum to pick up crumbs or debris on surfaces such as under tables, sofas and car seats.

Battery power

With built-in LED indicator lights and a detachable 6-cell lithium-ion battery, charging the U10 is as easy as charging your phone. The 2200mAh battery can run for up to 40 minutes in eco mode, which I found was more than enough to give the house a quick clean. For maximum suction, you need to press the power button twice and this can run for up to 15 minutes but I didn’t find it necessary most of the time. Individual batteries are also available for purchase and can be charged in the main unit or detached and charged independently.

Verdict

The U10 features a sleek, compact design, excellent functionality, lengthy run times, selectable power settings, and a variety of attachments to clean every last corner and nook of your home. It’s not the cheapest cordless vacuum on the market but I found it effective and easy to use.

For more, go to Amazon.