Samsung Galaxy Book Series: 'Power of a PC with mobile DNA of a smartphone'

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 this week showing its continued commitment to releasing new laptops after a long spell of being out of the European market from 2014 until last year.

Samsung says that the 2021 generation mobile PCs have the power of a PC with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

For the Samsung Galaxy Book Series, Samsung embraced open collaboration, working with industry-leading partners Microsoft and Intel, to build a new approach to mobile computing, where smartphones and PCs work together flawlessly across operating systems while allowing no sacrifice in power or portability.

“With the Galaxy Book Series, we have addressed some of the wider industry pain points associated with computers, including connectivity, battery and file sharing to give a truly mobile-first experience,” said James Kitto, vice president of Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland.

“Connecting seamlessly with our Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, we believe the Samsung Galaxy Book Series will future-proof our customers as the UK gradually opens up — providing power, connectivity and portability in the new era of how we work and play.”

Battery life is crucial to mobility, and the new Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 are built to keep you going through the day. Samsung Galaxy Book Series supports 65W Fast Charging, so you can generate up the device quickly with a USB-C type adapter. This all-in-one adapter means you only ever need to carry one charger for all of your Galaxy devices, all perfectly portable to pop in your bag.

Immersive entertainment experiences

Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics

The Samsung Galaxy Book Series is Samsung’s first-ever Windows PCs with Super AMOLED displays, meaning this leading technology is now available across the entire mobile portfolio—from smartwatches and smartphones to tablets and PCs.

The display is SGS Eye Care-certified producing less bluelight emissions, helping your eyes stay fresh during your next binge-watch or post-work gaming session. Intelligent Colour Engine will automatically fine-tune your colour space depending on the task at hand. Movies and games will appear vivid and intense in DCI-P3 or AMOLED Native colour profiles — and for tasks like photo editing, where you want your pictures to look true-to-life, the Samsung Galaxy Book Series will automatically shift to Adobe RGB.

High-performance hardware

Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, combining unmatched speed with disruptive graphic capabilities whether you need your Samsung Galaxy Book for gaming or editing photos and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360s certified on the Intel Evo platform, signifying an industry-leading balance of power, immersive graphics, always-on connectivity, and long-lasting battery life The Intelligent Performance Manager also deftly adapts to your computer position, environment, and system load.

“Intel and Samsung are delivering premier computing experiences built on mobility, blazing-fast connectivity, and real-world performance — all to help unlock people’s potential,” said Gregory M Bryant, Intel Executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel.

“With Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung is launching some of the best Intel EVO designs on the market, paving a new standard for computing.”

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with an upgraded S Pen right in the box — now 2.2x thicker for a more true-to-life writing experience. This user-favourite tool is great for taking notes during important meetings or classes — or unleashing your creativity when you’re off the clock. Sketch freely in the preloaded Clip Studio Paint, which offers professionally styled brush options that mimic real-world creation. Or create time-lapse videos of your latest sketch and share them with a community of creators with PENUP.

Availability and pricing

Starting on 14 May, the Samsung Galaxy Book Series will be available at Samsung

and major Irish retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Book

Available in mystic silver and mystic blue

15.6" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/ 256GB RAM – RRP €769

15.6" LTE (i5) 8GB/ 256GB RAM – RRP €889

15.6" Wi-Fi (i7) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,009

15.6" LTE (i7) 16GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,249

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Available in mystic silver and mystic blue

13.3" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,239

13.3" LTE (i5) 8GB/256GB RAM – RRP €1,239

15.6" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,349

15.6" Wi-Fi (i7) 16GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,639

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Available in mystic navy and mystic silver

13.3" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,349

15.6" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,469

15.6" Wi-Fi (i7) 16GB/512GB RAM – RRP €1,759

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book Series begin on 28 April. Between 28 April and 13 May 2021, customers who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 can claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro.**

For more information on availability see, Samsung Galaxy Book