Apple's Spring event Loaded with goodies

This week Apple’s Spring Loaded 2021 event unveiled a host of new products and updates including a new purple colour for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Apple CEO Tim Cook presented the virtual event which was streamed worldwide with nearly a million people tuning in live on YouTube and thousands more via apple.com and Apple TV. Apple unveiled Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, a global marketplace for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favourite creators alongside millions of free shows on Apple Podcasts.

AirTags

These have been rumoured for a long time and now they’re finally here. AirTag is a small device that you can put anywhere from keys to a rucksack and using Apple’s Find My app you can easily locate them. Precision Finding uses the H1 chip with visual and audible feedback to find your AirTag, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. If a user misplaces their item and it is within Bluetooth range, they can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Users can also ask Siri to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby.

Apple TV 4K

The all-new next-generation of Apple TV 4K is now more powerful and running on an A12 Bionic CPU, delivering high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision. Videos shot on iPhone 12 Pro can be displayed in full 60fps Dolby Vision thanks to high frame rate support in AirPlay.

The redesigned Siri Remote makes it even easier to watch shows and movies on Apple TV with intuitive navigation controls. The new clickpad control offers five-way navigation for better accuracy and is also touch-enabled for fast directional swipes. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show.

The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV’s power, and another for mute.

A new Apple innovation can use the advanced sensors in iPhone to compare the colour balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colours and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.

With multiuser support on Apple TV 4K, family members can enjoy their own personalised recommendations for shows, movies, and music, access their purchased apps in the App Store, or play games on Apple Arcade.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available starting at €199 from apple.com, in the Apple Store app.

New M1 iMacs

The new iMacs will feature the incredibly powerful and energy-efficient M1 system on a chip architecture developed by Apple instead of previous the previous generation which used Intel CPUs. The 2021 iMac will be available in a variety of colourful options featuring a thin 11.5mm body that houses all of the electronic components in a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

The new lineup reminds me of the original iMac which came in a range of colours and a fresh all-in-one design way back in 1998. The new colour options will look great in showrooms, colleges, schools or trendy home offices.

Standout features include a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera coupled with the M1 chip to further enhance image quality. To complement the camera, the new iMac features a studio-quality three-microphone array for clearer calls and voice recordings. The mics are positioned to reduce feedback from the rest of the system, while directional beamforming allows them to better ignore background noise and focus on a user’s voice. As a result, conversations should be more natural and recordings crystal clear.

The new six-speaker system is also upgraded to include Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio for a simulated 360-degree audio experience.

Apple claims up to 85% improvement in performance over the previous iMac model with 50% fast graphics. These numbers are unheard of in the PC world where generational updates show marginal gains in performance.

New keyboards and accessories can be colour matched to the new iMacs and include three different keyboard options one of which includes a Touch ID reader.

Every new M1 iMac features two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers, giving high-performance options to connect to more devices, including support for up to a 6K display, like the Apple Pro Display XDR, and Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wireless performance. The 8-core iMac configuration offers two additional USB-C ports and also features a 1Gbps Ethernet port in the power adapter.

The new 24-inch iMac is available to order beginning Friday, April 30. iMac with 7-core GPU starts at €1,499 and €1,409 for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at €1,719 and €1,616 for education and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.

New M1 iPad Pro

The much anticipated iPad Pro for 2021 now features the M1 chip for a 50% performance boost and up to 40% improvement in graphics over the previous generation.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows.

New 5G models now offer even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, and to provide users with pro-level throughput for high-speed accessories, iPad Pro now includes support for Thunderbolt. Additionally, an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Centre Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for even more engaging video calls.

The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, on apple.com, and will be available with prices from €909 in the second half of May.