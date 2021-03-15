Companies queuing up to roll out e-scooters across Irish cities

Cities and large towns including Cork and Limerick will likely see a number of competition scooter companies roll out services once the government passes promised new legislation to regulate the devices.

Micro mobility operator Bird is the latest company to announce plans to operate in Ireland once legislation is passed. The company said it is investing more than €120m into its European business to help cities remain car-free as they start to ease restrictions following the pandemic.

Bird said it is ramping up engagements in Ireland with local councils, businesses and civic organisations with plans to operate scooter rental services across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway along with smaller cities and larger towns.

Last week e-mobility company Tier announced similar plans proposing to launch fleets of e-scooters and e-bikes in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

In February, the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan gave approval to draft legislation that will allow for the regulation of e-scooters and e-bikes in the forthcoming Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

The Minister is proposing to create a new vehicle category which will be known as ‘Powered Personal Transporters’ (PPTs) and will include e-scooters and similar devices. Tax, insurance and driving licenses will not be required to operate one of the PPTs.

“E-scooters have become an increasingly popular form of personal mobility in a short period of time. However, these devices are not legal under current Irish road traffic law. I am implementing the commitment in the Programme for Government to regulate their use by including amendments in the upcoming Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill so that they can be used in a safe manner.”

Another operator called Bolt said it will create 130 jobs in Ireland, 25 of which will be located in Cork when it rolls out 10,000 e-scooters which it says will make it Europe's largest e-scooter operator.

Following the Minister's announcement, Dott was one of the first companies to confirm their plans for e-scooters across Ireland's main cities.

At least two Irish companies also have plans to roll out such schemes. Dublin company Zipp Mobility currently operates a fleet of 450 e-scooters in the UK which it expects to increase to 600 units in the coming months. It is also planning to launch a service in Ireland once legislation is passed.

Zeus Scooters which is headquartered in Carlow operates in a number of German cities and towns and have similar plans to roll out in Ireland once allowed.

While improving transport and mobility options, e-scooters have attracted critics who argue that their dockless nature means they can often congregate at certain locations and block footpaths raising concerns from local authorities.