Google ‘will not build new ways to identify users once third-party cookies gone’

Tech giant wants to phase out support for third-party cookies by 2022, despite concerns from publishers who rely on them for revenue (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 16:35
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Google has vowed not to build new ways of tracking users across the internet as it makes plans to scrap third-party cookies on Chrome.

The tech giant is pressing ahead with its proposal for the web browser, despite concerns from publishers who argue the move will impact their ability to generate revenue.

Improving privacy has been the main argument for the project, known as the Privacy Sandbox, which was revealed last year.

Third-party cookies are used by websites other than the one the user is visiting, and are particularly popular among advertisers.

The Competition and Markets Authority is already investigating the matter.

Google recently unveiled a number of alternatives for advertising without tracking users.

“We continue to get questions about whether Google will join others in the ad tech industry who plan to replace third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers,” said David Temkin, director of product management for Google’s ads privacy and trust.

“Today, we’re making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products.”

