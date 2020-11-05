Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: The future awaits for those with deep pockets

Samsung’s restart of their folding phone is a technical wonder. It defies all physics and logic to be able to make a display fold and bend in the way the Galaxy Z Fold2 does. My only real regret in my time of using the Z Fold2 is that I wasn’t able to show it off to more people. Taking it out in public turns heads like driving an exotic sports car down a main street.

The original Fold was doom before it was even released, but true to Samsung's form, the Z Fold2 is a far more refined and complete smartphone that can double as a small tablet.

Although we’ve seen bending screens in concept devices for years the Galaxy Z Fold was one of the first retail devices that you could actually buy. The Z Fold2 feels like the future, a device that can fit in your pocket and be a tablet when you unfold it.

Displays

There is a crease in the centre, but in use, you’ll soon forget it’s there when you gaze on the gorgeous 120Hz OLED display that lets you know you’re holding a Samsung phone. The front screen is now more usable than the original; however, despite it being 6.2-inches diagonally, it feels tiny for things like typing on. It’s only 60Hz, which is fine, but it doesn’t look as good as the display inside.

The really tall aspect ratio of 25:9 and a resolution of 816 x 2260 pixels means it’s narrower than most phones that have a 6-inch screen. I found after a week of use, I got used to the size and was able to do all of the same things I’m used to on a regular phone from the front screen but the overall thickness (17mm) and weight (282g) aren’t as nice as when you hold a regular phone. When you watch videos on YouTube, you end up with large black bars on either side of the image. When you open the Z Fold2 your YouTube clip will continue playing on the large screen but now the large black bars are on top and bottom but I found most videos equate to a 7-inch plus screen size which is still massive.

The inside screen folds out to 7.6-inches with a squarish aspect ratio and resolution of 1,768 x 2,208 pixels. In tablet mode, the Z Fold2 feels super-thin but sturdy and there’s no flexing. The hinge mechanism has just the right amount of stiffness and can sit at any angle. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel fast and smooth, especially scrolling through social media apps or websites. The massive camera cutout of the original has been replaced by a single 10-megapixel punch-hole cutout, which you’ll hardly notice during use.

Both screens come with a pre-installed screen protector which is great. However, what’s not great is the inside screen protector. It feels like it’s made from soft plastic and isn’t smooth in use. I found this really annoying, and I believe this can be safely removed, but I wasn’t prepared to test this on a device that I had to return to Samsung.

What I do like is that there’s a lip all the way around the edge on the inside which protects the inner screen when it’s closed shut. Also, the new hinge mechanism has been masterfully engineered with clever carbon brushes to ensure dust and dirt won’t get lodged and cause damage like it did on the original.

Performance

The Z Fold2 is a beast thanks to a massive 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ CPU. Games run incredibly smooth and look amazing on the large display, although I did find holding the phone to play games a little awkward and tiring.

There’s no expandable storage but with such fast onboard memory, I think this is a non-issue. Battery capacity is 4,500 mAh, which can be fast and wirelessly charged and I was surprised at how this performed considering the large internal display. There’s no question that if you use the inside screen all day it will drain quickly, but I found on a typical day of use I was able to get to bedtime with juice still left in the tank.

Software

This is the first phone where I found multitasking actually practical thanks to the large display. Being able to have two apps running side-by-side is nice but you can go up to four which I found far less practical.

Other cool uses of the dual-screen setup include when you say start an app like Google Maps on the outside screen and then unfold to the big screen, the software seamlessly optimises the app to display on the bigger screen.

In Flex Mode you can bend the device to prop it up and for example show video on the top half and comments in the bottom half on YouTube. However, not all apps have been optimised to work on the Z Fold2, so the experience is hit or miss.

Cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold2 has five cameras, including a selfie camera on the front, another one on the inside display and three 12MP shooters on the back. Subjectively, I don’t think they’re as good as the ones I tested on the Note 20 but you do get the flexibility of ultra-wide, normal and 2x telephoto and they’re still excellent. There are a few nice features including the ability to use the better rear cameras for selfies and it’s possible to stand the camera up to take selfies with a timer.

Media and gaming

The Z Fold2 is an amazing device for watching videos despite the black bars. The large display makes a big difference, but also the sound quality and oomph from the stereo speaker setup. You get full support for HDR in Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. Apps like Instagram are not optimised to fill the screen yet but the 120Hz refresh rate, rich colours and larger display make it a joy to use. Apps like Facebook do fill the screen as well as most others.

Not surprisingly, Z Fold2 with such a powerful CPU and GPU is a beast for mobile gaming. However, I did prefer to play games with a Bluetooth controller rather than hold it in my hands.

Verdict

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is a new form factor that only early adopters will be willing to pay for. It’s an incredible piece of technology and hats off to Samsung for persevering when the original flopped so badly. They picked up the pieces and the release of the Z Fold 2 is testament to their commitment to folding phones but also their determination to produce a product that is the pinnacle of current mobile technology.

For version three, I’d love to see the unfolded device thinner, the front screen a little wider and it would be amazing to get full S Pen support. As it is, this is a technological wonder but still needs more refinements to make it mainstream.

shop.samsung.com/ie €2,099