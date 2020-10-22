Harman Kardon is a household name in audio and recently, I’ve been living with the Harman Kardon Citation Oasis, an alarm clock for the next generation.

Using Oasis brought back fond memories of the old-style radio clocks that were so popular back in the 80s and 90s. Thankfully, it retains enough of the style and looks of a bygone era while providing all of the latest technology we love and use in 2020.

Design

Good looks are essential for devices that live in our homes and the Oasis has them in spades. It features a light grey fabric material that surrounds the sides which are only interrupted by the front display and ports and switches on the back. The top has a large expansive area for a wireless charging pad and capacitive touch controls either side of a physical pause/play/snooze button.

The front screen has a classical digital font and is easy to read plus additional information on the display such as time, date, day, volume, track name, WiFi status and mic mute. Although you’d think the best place for the Oasis is the bedroom, it also looks and is incredibly functional in a kitchen or living room.

Around the back is where the power plug goes, as well as the DAB aerial connection, AUX port, a micro-USB service port and a USB-A port for charging. There are a nighttime slider button and a toggle dim button that has four brightness levels as well as completely off.

Features

The Oasis is packed with features including Google Assistant, Chromecast Audio, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm AUX port, wireless charging and it also works with Apple AirPlay. Casting to the Oasis is one of the best features whether it be from my iPhone using AirPlay or from another device using Chromecast.

The Oasis also has DAB+ but unfortunately, I wasn’t able to find and tune into any stations here in Cork. Instead, I just asked Google to play my favourite tunes or radio stations. Of course, Google assistant is also great to set alarms, timers, ask trivia questions as well as control lights and other smart devices.

Audio

Not surprisingly, the Citation Oasis sounds great despite its small form factor. It does lack a little oomph in bass and loudness but makes up for this in clarity and overall sound quality.

Verdict

The Harman Kardon Citation Oasis alarm clock has a contemporary design with a retro feel that will look great in any room. All of the extras including Google Assistant, casting and wireless charging makes it easy to recommend.

Harmankardon.com €199