US search engine firm to create new Cork centre

US search engine tech firm Moz is to establish a new team in Cork employing 10 people.

The announcement forms part of more than 200 new jobs confirmed by seven high-growth companies from Europe and the US.

Headquartered in Seattle Moz, is a leader in search engine optimization technology. The team is working out of the Glandore Office which overlooks the River Lee and the firm will create up to 10 jobs initially for customer support executives and account managers to support its continued expansion into the European market.

The other new jobs were announced for companies located in Dublin, Kildare and Sligo.

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD said the companies have been identified as having high growth potential and are working on some really exciting projects.

Martin Shanahan CEO, IDA Ireland welcomed the locational spread of the investments "which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work-life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors.”

Eliatra an IT company focused on big data, cloud services has announced that it has chosen Sligo to locate its new Product Development and European HQ. The company plans to employ 15 people over the next three years in areas such as product development, technical support, sales and marketing roles.

Hellios, the UK headquartered supplier information and risk management solution company today announced that it is establishing a Software Development centre in Dublin and will create 24 new developer roles.

National Technologies (NTI), the US company that provides fibre optic and data centre installation services, today announced the opening of its EMEA HQ in Park West, Dublin. This is National Technologies first international operations outside of the US and will see 52 high-quality roles created over the next three years.

Nulia, headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, announced that it has chosen Dublin as the location for its EMEA Headquarters to service its existing customers in the EMEA market and to grow its presence in the region. The company is currently ramping up its Dublin team, and plans to employ 40 or more people across sales, customer success, software engineering, data science, and operations.

ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the expansion of the company’s full-service office in Dublin, Ireland. The Dublin facility, first established in 2019, works closely with the company’s Los Angeles headquarters to address growing client demand for US-EU cross-border discovery solutions.

Simple But Needed (SBN) a privately held developer of safety and risk management software systems, headquartered in San Francisco, announced that it is to set up its European Headquarters in Kildare Town, Co Kildare, with plans to employ 20 people over three years in the areas of sales, product support, customer success and engineering sales personnel.