PayPal launches Mastercard in Ireland for businesses

PayPal has launched its first Business Debit Mastercard in Ireland, offering business customers access to their available PayPal funds or PayPal balance for online and in-store business purchases.

As well as Ireland, the PayPal Mastercard is also available in Austria, France, Italy and Spain from today - in addition to its existing availability in Germany, the UK and US.

PayPay said Covid-19 has transformed the world of commerce, spurring a widespread push towards digital transactions and contactless payments.

They said the card has no monthly fees and offers uncapped 0.5% cashback on each euro spent.

Maeve Dorman, VP Merchant Operations, PayPal EMEA, said: "We believe that this new service is now more relevant than ever and will support organisations as they look to adjust and thrive in the new way of doing business.”

Sonya Geelon, Ireland Country Manager at Mastercard, noted: “Small businesses form the backbone of the Irish economy. At Mastercard we strive to support these key pillars of our community by making their access to funds as simple and convenient as possible. To that end, we are delighted to partner with PayPal and to champion small businesses’ success.”