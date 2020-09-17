One in three won’t buy from fashion companies whose packaging isn’t eco-friendly

A third of online fashion consumers would not make a purchase from a fashion company if they discovered its packaging wasn't eco-friendly, according to new research.

The survey, conducted by global packaging leader Smurfit Kappa, revealed that almost half (45%) of Irish consumers say they’ve become more eco-conscious since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study, which surveyed 2,000 consumers across Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands and the UK, found nearly half of males (43%) and females (44%) purchase fashion items online once a month or more, with a quarter stating they have researched a brand online to assess its level of sustainability.

The research also showed a potential link between brand loyalty and sustainability with a fifth of those surveyed reporting re-purchasing from a fashion brand based on its sustainability credentials.

Lack of sustainable options

However, the survey also found that online fashion shoppers in Ireland believe there are hurdles when it comes to making a sustainable choice.

The research showed a lack of sustainable options (42%), a lack of accessible information (41%), and cost (39%) as the main barriers for consumers to act in a more sustainable way while shopping online.

Irish online consumers (62%) were most keen to hear more from fashion brands on their sustainability efforts.

Commenting on the survey findings, Arco Berkenbosch, VP of Innovation and Development at Smurfit Kappa, said: “Consumers want online fashion brands to act responsibly and consider the social and environmental impacts of their businesses. Fashion brands, and indeed all brands, need to adapt to consumer demands on sustainability or they risk losing customers’ business.

There is a “growing appetite from European consumers” for brands to prioritise and commit to improving sustainability practices he said, “even during the current economic crisis.”