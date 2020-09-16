GoPro announces Hero9 Black camera and new environmental measures

Camera giant GoPro has unveiled its latest device, the Hero9 Black, which the US firm has labelled a “beast” of a product.

The updated camera has a new sensor which is able to capture 5K resolution video as well as 20-megapixel photos.

GoPro has also increased the size of the screen on the back of the device as well as placing a display on the front of the camera for the first time, while also promising 30% more battery life.

The camera maker said it had also improved its video stabilisation technology.

GoPro confirmed the Hero9 Black would cost £429.99, or £329.98 for members of its subscription service.

The firm’s founder and chief executive Nick Woodman said: “Hero9 Black reflects our commitment to delivering what our customers have been asking for, including more value for their money.

“Hero9 Black is a beast of a product, and GoPro subscribers can get it for £100 off at GoPro.com while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro footage, up to 50% on everything at GoPro.com and no-questions-asked camera replacement.

“And we’re not done, with more value adds coming to GoPro subscribers later this year.”

The company has also announced plans to reduce the amount of plastic used in its packaging, with the Hero9 Black to be sold in a travel case rather than disposable packaging.

“Reducing as much plastic as possible from our business is a priority for us,” Mr Woodman said.

“We’re excited to package Hero9 Black in a high-value travel case instead of traditional wasteful packaging, and we’re committed to doing the same with the rest of our cameras by the end of 2021.”