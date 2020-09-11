82 new renewable energy projects will create 1,000 jobs

Solar, wind and community energy projects are set to deliver €1.4bn in investment and 1,000 jobs under the new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Eamon Ryan announced the final results of the RESS auction today which includes five solar energy and two onshore wind community projects.

Speaking at the announcement this morning, Minister Ryan said he was delighted to welcome the results of the auction saying; “The first RESS auction provides us with a platform for rapid deployment of onshore wind and solar projects at scale and at least cost, replacing fossil fuels on our energy grid.”

“The results are very competitive and represent a significant saving on previous support schemes,” he said.

Minister Ryan said solar projects will play “a critical role” in diversifying the State’s renewable generation portfolio for the period out to 2030.

He also said the target for community projects participation had been exceeded, “Seven communities are being supported to produce their own power and share in the ownership of Ireland’s energy revolution while inspiring others to follow.”

“We expect that our next auction will have a higher share of community-based renewables.”

Five solar energy and two onshore wind community projects were successful in RESS-1 including Lurrrig Solar Farm in Cork and Lisduff Solar Park in Clare.

Solar projects in Kilkenny, Galway/Mayo, and Wexford were also successful, alongside two onshore wind projects in Galway and Mayo.

These projects will be owned in the majority by Communities and the revenues from their operation will be cycled back into those communities the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment confirmed.

Speaking today at the announcement of the successful RESS-1 bidders, JP Prendergast, Chairman of the Claremorris and Western District Energy Coop, said: “We are so proud to be putting a solar farm, which is 100% community-owned, on to what was once a dumping ground.”

“We hope we, in partnering with Mayo County Council and working with Community Power, can provide a model to other communities for what can be achieved. The big win for us here, because of RESS-1, is that it has given us credibility and empowered us. We can now show other communities just what is possible.”