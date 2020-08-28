Latest iPhone likely to drop 35% in value after 5G enabled phone hits the market 

The 2020 Apple KeyNote event is due to take place next month and with it, a new 'must-have' phone will be released.

A report by tech site MusicMagpie found that when a new iPhone hits the market, the value of its predecessors drop by 11% in the first month alone and a total 17% after three months.

This year's latest addition to the iPhone franchise will be 5G-enabled - which is likely to cause a further depreciation of the iPhone 11 and earlier models.

The biggest drop in value in recent years was seen when the iPhone XR was released. Its forebearers, the iPhone XS and XS Max dropped by over 35% in the first three months alone.

In general, more expensive phones are retaining their value better, with the iPhone 11 dropping by 34% of their original value, six months after release. Meanwhile, cheaper models, such as the Google Pixel 3a, are worth 64% less for the same period.

In general, the iPhone holds its value well, with the average Apple phone losing 43% of its value after twelve months. Samsung is close behind with most of its handsets depreciating by 64% in a year.