Spar begins trials of new contactless checkout system

Spar has begun trialling a new self-checkout technology that allows customers to scan and pay for items using their phones.

Retailer and wholesaler, BWG Foods, which operates the Spar brand, has partnered with technology-firm MishiPay to introduce the system to two stores on a trial basis.

If the pilot scheme is successful, BWG said it will off the Scan, Pay & Go checkout system to the independent retailers across its network of Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL Stores.

They said the system is entirely contactless and will allow greater in-store social distancing by allowing customers to scan and pay for items using their own mobile phone.

BWG said other benefits include greater convenience for customers, less time queuing at checkouts and allow customers to scan products from their shelves at home for click & collect or home delivery services reducing time spent in-store.

It is anticipated that the technology will free up staff from checkouts to meet increasing demand in other areas of store operations, including foodservice. The grocery sector has seen a significant rise in new technology through the use of self-checkouts and self-scanning systems.

MishiPay's Scan, Pay & Go technology is not operational at Spar in Cherrywood in Dublin and at a Londis store in Newcastle in Galway.

Chris Donnelly, IT Director, BWG Foods said the pandemic has accelerated the need for consumer-facing businesses to embrace new technologies that make shopping experiences safer, quicker and more convenient.

"We’ve been exploring a number of different advanced solutions to enhance the convenience of our retailers’ offerings and we believe this innovation represents the next great evolution of grocery retailing in Ireland," he said. "We’re delighted to be partnering with a reputable and innovative business such as MishiPay, whose solution marks the ultimate consumerisation of technology and has the potential to deliver major benefits to both consumers and retailers alike."

Mustafa Khanwala, founder and CEO, MishiPay said: “In the face of the pandemic, we are honoured to be able to play a part in keeping shops safer for both staff and shoppers and have worked hard to develop a solution that is practical and scalable across all stores. We are delighted to bring our exciting customer experience to BWG’s brands and their shoppers in Ireland and look forward to our continued expansion."