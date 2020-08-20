Gmail users hit by service issues

Gmail and a number of other Google services have gone down for users around the world because of a “service disruption”.

According to the tech giant’s own service status website, Google Drive, Docs, Chat and Meet are also among the 10 services currently having issues.

Google has not yet commented on the cause of the outage but many users have taken to social media to report issues with various Google services.

Gmail has more than a billion users around the world, but it is unclear how many have been affected by the fault.

According to the G Suite Status Dashboard, problems with Google services were first reported at around 6.30am on Thursday morning.

The site said it was investigating issues around sending emails in Gmail, as well as recording in Meet, posting messages in Google Chat and several other problems.

In a further statement on the site, Google said: “Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”